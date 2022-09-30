Drake loses massive NFL bet as Dolphins lose game to Bengals

A recent Dolphins loss cost Drake a massive payout from his latest bet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Music superstar Drake is known for his catalog of hits and lavish lifestyle, with his fortune allowing him to have plenty of fun in life.

That includes placing substantial bets on sports events, including a recent bet placed on several football games.

The popular hip-hop star is such a sports fan he’s also known for a perceived “Drake curse,” with some people believing if the rapper associates with athletes or teams before big games or fights, they’d lose.

Champagne Papi recently wagered on three National Football Games, set to take place over several days, with the first of the games taking place for Thursday Night Football.

Unfortunately, the first of those games he needed to win didn’t go in the rapper’s favor, and he lost out on a substantial payout.

Some Miami Dolphins fans may also be blaming Drake following the circumstances of Thursday night’s contest, as it was not only a loss for their record, but they also lost an essential player during the game.

Drake loses big NFL bet after Dolphins’ loss

The parlay is a popular sports bet where a bettor can put multiple bets (picks) together into a group and score massive payouts if all those bets end up winning.

For example, hip-hop star Drake took three NFL teams playing in Week 4 to win their games, so he needed all three to win in order to receive a payout of several million dollars.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His bet included him taking the Baltimore Ravens to defeat the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys to defeat the Washington Commanders. Those games will take place on Sunday afternoon.

His bet kicked off with Thursday night’s matchup involving the Miami Dolphins playing the Cincinnati Bengals. Drake needed the Dolphins to win to start things off on the right foot for his three-team parlay bet.

The crypto betting site Stake, with whom Drake revealed a partnership several months ago, posted a photo of the rapper’s massive bet on Instagram. It shows the various games, the teams he needed to win, and the potential payout.

Pic credit: @stake/Instagram

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as Drake and the Dolphins hoped, with the team falling 27-15 to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. That meant Drake potentially lost out on winning a payout of over $2.25 million, assuming his other two NFL squads are winners.

Dolphins lost key player to brutal injury

Some may also feel the Drake curse came into play in that first game in his bet. During the second quarter of the matchup, Miami’s starting QB, Tua Tagovailoa, got sacked and suffered head and neck injuries on the play.

Per ESPN’s report, after being sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou, the Dolphins QB hit his head on the back of the ground, and “his arms appeared to seize up almost immediately.” Tagovailoa remained on the field for about 10 minutes before he was taken away via stretcher.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for further examination. A positive update arrived later, as an ESPN report indicated after halftime that Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.

Tagovailoa also flew back with the team to South Florida, which was positive news following the brutal injury. After he left the game, backup QB Teddy Bridgewater replaced him, with the Dolphins suffering their first loss of the season.

The Dolphins fell to 3-1 in the standings but are still ahead of the Bills in the division standings. Buffalo fans are likely hoping the Drake curse helps hand the Ravens a loss in their upcoming game.