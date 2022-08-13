Drake reveals his newest face tattoo to honor his mom

Drake paid tribute to his mother by getting a tattoo in her honor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

A new Drake face tattoo is the ultimate tribute to the hip-hop artist’s mother, with the rapper recently showing off his latest ink addition to his millions of Instagram followers.

The artwork features Drake’s mom’s initials “SG,” with Drake captioning his IG photo series “Sandra Gale” as respect for his mother.

Along with a close-up look at the tat, Drake shared other seemingly unrelated photos in the Instagram carousel on Friday.

They included a black and white sideways shot of his face, several luxury cars parked side-by-side, a unique beverage in a glass on a bar counter, and a photo of a blast-from-the-past Blackberry device.

The IG series ends with a photo of someone wearing a black and white shirt, a matching bandana face mask, dark shades, and a black cap.

Drake’s tattoo and IG picture post collected over one million likes from fans and followers in admiration of the rapper honoring his mother with the new inkwork.

According to Complex, artist @_n.a.l did the artwork and shared a clip this past Thursday as Drake got the inkwork done on his face.

Check out the clip below as a relaxed Aubrey Graham has the initials tatted onto his face right near his eye.

Drake’s dad has tattoo of his son

Ahead of Drake revealing his new face tattoo, he shared an Instagram post earlier this week, looking back at how his father also got unique artwork in his honor.

“@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂,” Drake jokingly wrote in the caption, calling out how close the resemblance was to his real-life look.

According to Billboard, Dennis Graham got the tat of his son on his right arm back in 2017. Louisiana tattoo artist Money Mike, who Ink Master viewers saw on Season 13, did the artwork for Drake’s father.

Drake featured in new DJ Khaled song and video

Last week, DJ Khaled dropped a brand new track for the summer called Staying Alive, which features Drake and Lil Baby delivering guest verses.

It also features an interpolation of the classic song Staying Alive performed by the Bee Gees back in 1971. Per Consequence.net, the song credits list all three members of the legendary group.

“Try me a hundred times/ Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die/ I, I, I, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive, I’m stayin’ alive,” Drake sings in the mid-tempo song’s chorus.

Along with Khaled releasing Staying Alive on streaming platforms, an accompanying hospital-themed music video arrived. It shows off the Khaled Khaled Hospital For Those That Didn’t Believe™, which ultimately becomes the venue for a house party.

An extended version (below) also arrived on YouTube for viewers to check out the visuals.

The new song is expected to appear among the tracks on DJ Khaled’s upcoming studio album, God Did, with a release date of August 26.

Drake’s most recent album was Honestly, Nevermind, which the rapper dropped in mid-June. Like other Drake work, it was another smash hit, becoming his eleventh No. 1 album, with the song Jimmy Cooks featuring 21 Savage also hitting No. 1 on the charts.