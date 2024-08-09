Today’s Hoda Kotb leaves Paris Olympics to return home for big event

Hoda Kotb left France and returned to her home base of New York for a significant event in her life.

She was in Paris for NBC’s 2024 Summer Olympics coverage, along with co-star Savannah Guthrie.

The Today stars received criticism from some viewers due to their vocal support of Team USA, as some felt it was too much cheering over one specific athlete.

Others involved in NBC’s coverage of the Olympics included Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Mike Tirico, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker.

Hoda and Savannah presented unique stories from Paris, including one where they learned the can-can dance at the famous Moulin Rouge.

Now, Hoda is back in the States for NBC’s Today and celebrating a significant milestone in her life.

Hoda enjoys milestone celebration after her return home for Today

Following her trip to the Olympics, viewers saw Hoda back on the air for Today in NYC this past Thursday. On Friday, she celebrated her milestone 60th birthday.

The Today anchor and show host shared an Instagram carousel post featuring four photos. Several of those pictures include her two adopted daughters, Haley and Hope, as they gave her gifts and celebrated the special day.

“Great bday morning! Lucky me xoxoxo,” she wrote in her caption.

“I feel like I’m a better version, or more myself, each year I grow older,” Hoda told Today.com last month.

“My 50s were my best. I imagine, because my 50s were my best, that my 60s will be even better than that,” she said.

As Hoda left Paris, France, the Olympics will continue through the weekend with the final events, including the USA women’s soccer team playing for gold and the men’s and women’s basketball teams competing for gold medals.

The closing ceremony takes place on Sunday as Team USA looks to celebrate their impressive medal count.

Friends and fans extended birthday wishes for Hoda

Hoda received lots of love and birthday wishes in the comment section of her recent post. Among those who stopped to wish her a happy birthday were Katie Couric and Maria Shriver.

“Happy birthday Hoda!” Couric wrote, including party and birthday emojis with her comment.

“Happy happy My friend sending you boat loads of love,” Shriver wrote.

“Happy Birthday Hoda!!! Glad you made it home in time,” a commenter posted.

Pic credit: @hodakotb/Instagram

Another commenter mentioned they loved how Hoda had “different clocks on wall for Paris and US so girls knew time there.”

Along with that, Today Show lifestyle contributor Meredith Sinclair wished Hoda “another decade of blessings & dreams you didn’t dare to dream, coming true! Cheers to 60!”

It seems Hoda is continuing to live her best life between traveling to Paris, France, for Today’s Olympics coverage and returning home to celebrate with the ones she loves!