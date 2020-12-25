This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5: A Long Road Home picks up where Episode 4 left off

This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesday, January 5, following a super long hiatus lasting seven weeks.

The last time viewers saw the Pearson family in action was during Season 5 Episode 4 when a few burning questions were left unanswered.

Are Kevin and Madison going to split on This Is Us?

During the episode of This Is Us that aired in the middle of November, Kevin and Madison were living together after becoming engaged. These two essential strangers were figuring out each other’s quirks as Kevin started work on a new movie.

At the end of the episode called Honestly, the pair were shown (below) during what was seemed to be a disagreement.

A very pregnant Madison reminded Kevin that he had promised he was “all in” about his commitment to Madison and their twin babies.

Kevin told her in no uncertain terms that he remembered what he said.

In response, Madison just looked at her partner, a blank stare on her face.

Marc reenters the picture on This Is Us

Also, in the promo, Marc was seen in the company of young Kate even though her mom had banished the guy from her daughter’s life.

This happened after Kate’s boyfriend treated her in a very bad way while the two were visiting the Pearson family cabin. He was not only emotionally abusive to Kate, but he caused her physical harm as well. Most recently, he had locked her out of the cabin on a very cold night.

Apparently, being kicked out by a very angry mom as well as by Kate’s two brothers did not stop Marc from being with Kate once again.

In fact, from the way the This Is Us promo depicts this reunion, it looks as if Kate and Marc become romantic once again. He even swoops in for a kiss with his former girlfriend.

Meanwhile, either before or after that fateful get-together with Marc, Kate had held onto a big secret. This was a secret she had kept until after her son Jack was born.

At long last, Kate admitted the truth to Toby: She had been pregnant before.

When she finally confided in her husband, she said she had never told this information to “anyone…not to [her] mom and not to [her] brothers.”

So, this presumably means she never told Marc, either.

Not only that but the end to the pregnancy seemed to have come when Kate had an abortion. Or not.

Whatever the answer, This is Us fans will likely learn the truth once the new episode airs during on January 5 during the first full week of 2021.

After hiatus, This Is Us will air Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.