This Is Us recap: An unpredictable ending to Honestly

This Is Us aired its fourth episode of Season 5 with the trademark twists and turns for the NBC drama.

Even so, the hour-long time with the Pearson family felt way too short for avid viewers. But, as the expression goes, “them’s the breaks.” Or, if you prefer, “that’s how the cookie crumbles.”

Moving on with the story, Malik (Asante Blackk) went to work with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) for a civic’s class project.

Although Deja’s boyfriend botched his one day on the job at City Hall, the results were the best part of this episode (read about what happened here).

The worst part came at the very end of Honestly, and, honestly, a host of fans are up in arms about what they saw.

But let’s explore the rest of the episode before grappling with that harbinger.

Kevin shows up in a number of ways on This Is Us

Kevin was a force throughout Honestly, starting with when he was a screaming baby. He was such a screamer that Rebecca and Jack were regularly going to his room to help him get back to sleep. Talk about sleep deprivation.

The This Is Us episode also showed how young Kevin (Parker Bates) became somewhat lazy. As a result, while growing up, he tended to quit things at which he did not immediately excel.

A good example was examined on the show. Even though Kevin had the physicality to become a great high school quarterback, he was a struggling student when it came to football strategies.

He could not learn the playbook until Randall (Lonnie Chavis) shared a brotherly moment with him. A stellar student, he demystified a color-coding system with his sibling that helped Kevin learn the plays in record time.

Kevin starts his movie rehearsals on This Is Us

Fast forward to the Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) of today’s world.

He’s been cast in a big-budget movie, but the director does not seem to like him or his acting methods. While he seems to be enamored by what the leading lady can lend to the film, he is hard on Kevin.

After a grueling first session, Kevin approached the director outside the studio to ask what he had done wrong.

The anxious thespian never got a straight answer, but Kevin was told he has the chops to become a great actor. He can do this if he just digs deeper into the role.

The director also told Kevin that he did not realize the guy needed an “atta boy” in order to go forward with his performance.

Kevin took all this to heart and went home to study his lines. Once again, he used Randall’s unique method of memorization using color-coding. Hopefully, this aid was just the trick so he could act in the way in which the director was seeking from his male lead.

Kate goes to the OB-GYN with Ellie on This Is Us

On to Kate (Chrissy Metz).

In the present, she is pumped when she goes to the OB-GYN with Ellie for her ultrasound.

All went well until near the end of the visit when Kate called the baby Chloe.

Bad choice.

Apparently, Ellie had a high school rival who happened to have that same name, putting it back into the ether instead of becoming the baby’s official moniker.

While listening to Ellie explain the situation, the discussion includes the fact that Chloe was her dead husband’s bio lab partner who had been telling mean lies about Ellie for a very long time. She admitted that she had seriously thought about getting an abortion.

Kate remembered an experience of her own. After saying she passed no judgment on Ellie’s thoughts, she told her a secret story of her own.

It seems that her horrendous boyfriend Mark had impregnated her just before they broke up. This happened after spending a rough time with him at the Pearson family cabin.

The discussion stopped there, but viewers are probably supposed to think that Kate had an abortion of her own. This may or may not be true.

What is sadly true came at the very end of Season 5, Episode 4.

Many people who watched the episode must have dropped their jaws when they found out that This Is Us is going on hiatus and will not be back on the air until January 5, 2021.

What a downer for everyone who lives for this drama on a weekly basis.

