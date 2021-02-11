The Witcher: Toss a coin to Kickstarter because a new board game is in development

Promotional image for The Witcher: Old World. Pic credit: CD Projekt Red/Go On Board

For those who want more of The Witcher franchise in their gaming world, a new board game is currently in development to fulfil this need. Called The Witcher: Old World, fans will be able to pretend they are a witcher as they battle beasts.

CD Projekt Red has had a bad string luck of late. Firstly, their much-anticipated game, Cyberpunk 2077, turned out to be particularly buggy and was pulled from the PS4 platform.

Then, in recent days, a cyberattack has seen source coding stolen for Gwent, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The gaming studio refused to bow down to the hackers. As a result of this, the source coding for Gwent has apparently since been leaked online and the remaining games coding reportedly put on auction to the highest bidder.

However, the news is not all grim.

According to Comic Book, a game based on The Witcher is currently in development. Titled The Witcher: Old World, this board game will delve into the times well before Geralt of Rivia turned up.

The board game is being developed by Łukasz Woźniak (Valhalla, Titans) for Go On Board.

The Witcher: Old World board game is coming!



Created in cooperation with GO ON BOARD, the game will ask players to take on a role of witcher adepts and explore the monster-infested Continent from times long before Geralt of Rivia.



What is The Witcher: Old World all about?

According to the information provided on Kickstarter, the plot of the story is as follows.

In addition to this initial synopsis, the developers state that those who are involved in the Kickstarter project and help to fund the game in the development stage will also get a say in what happens.

This means that community members will get to share their input regarding not only the contents of the game but the stories that are featured therein.

When is The Witcher: Old World available to purchase?

As yet, not even crowdsource funding has begun on Kickstarter. There is an estimated date of May 2021 for this.

Then, if all goes according to plan and the funds are raised, the developers expect the board game to be ready for release to the general public in April of 2022.

Until then, it appears that fans of The Witcher will just have to continue playing their other much-loved gaming versions set within this universe.

The Witcher: Old World has a planned release date of April 2022.