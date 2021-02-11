CD Projekt Red’s hacking sees Gwent Source code leaked, Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher code to be auctioned off

Key artwork for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Pic credit: CD Projekt Red

After the news arrived yesterday that the games studio CD Projekt Red had been hacked, things have escalated fairly quickly.

CD Projekt Red released a statement to their official Twitter account detailing the fact that they had been attacked.

At the time, the hackers demanded that the games studio comply with their wishes within 48 hours or suffer the consequences.

CD Projekt Red then made it pretty clear that they would not pander to hackers and were “taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release.” They also assured ex-employees and gamers that their personal details had not been compromised.

While it may not seem like 48 hours have passed since the ransomware attack unfolded, it appears that the hackers are quick to move things along. However, the potential is also there that CD Projekt Red did not disclose the attack publicly immediately as it occurred.

Gwent’s source code has already been leaked online

According to Screen Rant, the source code for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has already been leaked online. The coding was released on a hacking forum and titled “CDProject Leak #1.”

As CyberNews points out, the links to “the leaked database are now inactive.”

However, the potential is there that the post was submitted by one of the hackers involved in the initial attack on CD Projekt Red. This is because the person who posted the leaked information is a person who frequents the site as well as being knowledgeable in ransomware.

Key artwork for Cyberpunk 2077. Pic credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 source code to be auctioned off

It is believed that the remaining source codes for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will now be auctioned off to the highest bidder, according to another article by Screen Rant.

The source of this information is a tweet released by vx-underground, a source code resource.

Initially, it was believed that bidding would start at $1,000USD. However, this was later corrected to $1,000,000USD. $7,000,000USD outright is believed to trigger an automatic sale on the coding for these games.

Many believe that the attack on CD Projekt Red was a result of the ill-fated rollout of Cyberpunk 2077. As soon as it was released, it was plagued with bugs and other problems. Eventually, it was even pulled from the PS4 platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on Xbox One and PC. The Witcher 3 is also available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.