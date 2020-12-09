Cyberpunk 2077 to add epilepsy warning over seizure fears

Video game developer CD Projekt Red is adding an epilepsy warning to their action role-playing video game Cyberpunk 2077.

The announcement came soon after Game Informer published an article on Monday that raised concern that the game’s design could trigger epileptic seizures in susceptible individuals.

In the article, Game Informer editor Liana Ruppert warned people prone to epileptic seizures about the triggers in Cyberpunk 2077.

Ruppert explained that video game design choices, such as rapid blinking and flashing patterns of red and white lights, often trigger epileptic seizures in vulnerable individuals.

According to Ruppert, Cyberpunk 2077 features patterns of “red glitching animation” that could trigger epileptic episodes.

“For those that are prone to epileptic episodes, we wanted to offer a PSA on some of the epileptic triggers seen in Cyberpunk 2077. If you choose to play, here’s what you can do to keep yourself safe”

Ruppert warned about Cyberpunk 2077’s braindance section

Gamers will encounter animation design features that could trigger epileptic seizures in the game’s Night City clubs and bars.

Patterns of red and white flashing lights also occur in the game’s braindance sequences.

Ruppert warned gamers to look out for “danger zones,” such as the game’s braindance sequences. She revealed that she suffered a major seizure while playing Cyberpunk 2077.

“I did have a bad seizure while playing this game…,” Ruppert tweeted with a link to her article. “If you have any sort of epilepsy leanings, here is what you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077. Be safe, friends.”

CD Projekt Red responds

CD Projekt took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to Ruppert’s warning.

The developer noted that although they already have a seizure warning in the game’s EULA (end-user license agreement), they were planning to add another warning to be more accessible to users.

CD Projekt Red told The Verge that they reached out to Ruppert to thank her for sharing her experience. The developer said that while working on a more permanent solution, they will include a warning for the game’s braindance section.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on December 10, 2020, and PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.