The Witcher Season 2: Kim Bodnia opens up about playing Vesemir and ‘dancing’ alongside Henry Cavill

Kim Bodnia stars as Vesemir in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Kim Bodnia has opened up about what it was like to play Vesemir and how challenging it was to work alongside Henry Cavill in fighting scenes.

Bodnia portrayed Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) mentor Vesemir in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher. A beloved character in both the books and the games, fans were eager to see how Bodnia would bring Vesemir to life.

While viewers seem happy with the portrayal, Bodnia wished he had a chance to check out another Netflix show before jumping into the role.

The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf reveals Vesemir’s early years

Alongside The Witcher, Netflix has also produced a 2D anime movie titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. This film tells the story of Vesemir’s younger years as he trains to become a witcher.

When the casting was finalized for Vesemir, this movie had not yet been released but Bodnia believes he would have played Vesemir differently if he had seen the movie first.

“We were shooting the season, and I was told that they wanted to create Nightmare of the Wolf when he was young,” Bodnia revealed to Decider.

“I didn’t know I had so much fun when I was young. I would have definitely played differently. How much fun did I have? Wow, I didn’t remember. But it was a beautiful cartoon. I love it. It was very good to see.”

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susan Allnut

‘Dancing’ Henry Cavill and those fight scenes

While Vesemir is a witcher and capable of holding his own against monsters, Bodnia revealed that fighting alongside Henry Cavill was challenging.

“First of all, it’s always a big challenge to do scenes, fighting scenes, with Henry. He’s so good at it,” Bodnia said.

Cavill is known for his ripped physique and his dedication to all things pertaining to The Witcher, so that would be a challenge within itself. And it was a combination of these things that Bodnia commented on further, referring to what Cavill does when filming fight scenes as “dancing.”

“It’s so, so meaningful for him to do that stuff. So, for me, what was most important was not to disturb his work because he had a way of dancing around. It was quite nice to have a very good stunt team around me that could help me with that so I didn’t disturb his dancing. But he was incredible to do stunts with and fighting sequences. I love it.”

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.