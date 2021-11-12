The Witcher Season 2: Adjoa Andoh reveals Geralt’s long history with newcomer Nenneke

Adjoa Andoh stars as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton. Pic credit: Netflix/Liam Daniel

As fans are counting down the days until Season 2 of The Witcher drops on Netflix, newcomer Adjoa Andoh has revealed her character’s long and involved history with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill).

The actor will portray the character named Nenneke. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Nenneke is a character from the book series and priestess who heads the Temple of Melitele.

This temple lies in Temeria and to the east of Vizima. Here, Nenneke is known as a stern by a motherly figure whose pharmacy is renowned for the vast variety of healing elixirs and potions.

Geralt of Rivia and Nenneke have a long history together

However, fans of the book version of The Witcher will also know that Nenneke has a long history with Geralt, having known him since he was a youth. And, it is because of this that her character will play “an important part” in Season 2 of The Witcher when it returns in December.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Andoh revealed that Nenneke has known Geralt for the longest.

"She's got the longest relationship with Henry Cavill's character, Geralt. So she's known him since he was sent to the Temple of Melitele when he was a child."

Freya Allan as Ciri and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

With Geralt’s new fatherly role to Ciri (Freya Allan) in Season 2 of The Witcher and Nenneke’s motherly aspect, it seems likely that he will be heading to her for some parental advice.

Andoh says that Nenneke will only tell it to him straight.

“Geralt knows that if he comes to her for advice, she will welcome him; she will nurture him, and she will give him the hard facts on the ground. And she’ll challenge him. So he knows that he’s always going to get the real deal from her, and he knows that it will always be given to him with love.”

Here’s where you know Adjoa Andoh from

Most recently, viewers will know Adjoa Andoh from Netflix’s other recent massive hit, Bridgerton, where she played Lady Danbury.

However, the actor has a broad range of TV shows, movies, and video games that she has starred in.

She has appeared in the TV series Thunderbirds Are Go, Silent Witness, The Awakening, M.I. High, and Eastenders. She also spent a long stint as Francine Jones/Sister Jatt in BBC’s Doctor Who, among many other great TV shows.

On the big screen, fans might know her from Adulthood, What My Mother Told Me, and Closed Circuit.

In addition to these appearances, Andoh has also lent her voice to many video games including Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Fable: The Journey.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.