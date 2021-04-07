The Walking Dead’s showrunner reveals there is more of the Saviors story to come

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead saw the unexpected return of Laura (Lindsley Register). Considering the episode dealt with the backstory for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) it came as no surprise that old members of his group, the Saviors would turn up.

While Episode 22, titled “Here’s Negan,” did focus on Negan, the story covered in great detail how Negan lost his wife, Lucille (Hilarie Burton), and how this led to his ghastly persona, it didn’t cover his time as the head of the Saviors. This led to some fans worrying that this would not be covered by AMC at all.

However, now the series showrunner Angela Kang has revealed that that is not the last viewers will see of the Saviors.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The Saviors still has plenty of stories to be covered

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kang revealed that there is still plenty to be told about Negan’s group, the Saviors, which will be a relief to fans.

“There’s a ton of story in terms of what happens between this and his very first murder monologue, and when our characters cross him,” Kang said, regarding the time gap between the events that occurred in Episode 22 and when the main characters of The Walking Dead first encountered the Saviors.

Even though Laura’s origin story was included in Sunday night’s episode, many fans are already wondering how she went from a sweet character who was helping supply medical aid to those who required it and becoming a ruthless lieutenant for Negan. It is stories such as this that Kang might be talking about.

Lindsley Register as Laura and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

In the comics, on which the AMC adaptation is based, Dwight (played by Austin Amelio in the TV series) was the one that featured prominently in Negan’s origin story. Things were changed up in the television show to include Laura instead but there is the possibility Dwight’s story could also be explored on The Walking Dead.

Although, Kang warns that viewers shouldn’t expect to see these stories in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

The Saviors’ stories will not be included in the final season of The Walking Dead

“I really hope that that is a story that is told at some point, but it will probably not be on the Walking Dead mothership series,” Kang continued.

While this may be alarming, viewers need to remember that there is a Walking Dead anthology currently in the works at AMC. This would likely be the perfect medium in which to explore Laura and Dwight’s stories further.

However, as yet, there is no official premiere date for the tentatively titled Tales of The Walking Dead series so fans will likely have to wait sometime before they find out more about the Saviors.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.