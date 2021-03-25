AMC’s Tales of The Walking Dead will premiere with a shorter season

A walker who featured in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 3. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Tales of The Walking Dead is an anthology series previously teased by the chief content officer, Scott Gimple. Little is known about this series, but The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has recently shared an update on the upcoming show.

Speaking to Collider, Kirkman revealed that the first season — at least — will consist of a much shorter run of episodes. While The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead usually supply 16 episodes per season, broken up into two halves, Tales of The Walking Dead might only contain eight episodes across the entire season.

“I can say that it’s definitely not going to be 16 episodes… But it’ll be a smaller season, it’s very much underway,” Kirkman said before adding that he hoped the new show would run beyond its first season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

What is Tales of The Walking Dead about?

Not a lot is known yet about this new series. During San Diego’s virtual Comic-Con last year, Gimple stated that the series was an opportunity to look at various parts of The Walking Dead that may have been overlooked previously.

When moderator Chris Hardwick asked if the plane crash sequence from The Walking Dead: World Beyond would be something that could feature in the anthology series, Gimple was quick to agree.

“That is a good example of the kind of stories that we would tell,” Gimple said. “Little things that are referred to or shown just pieces of, expanding upon them, showing different points of view of the same event.”

A walker that featured in Season 1 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Kirkman also agreed that it was an excellent way to delve into the known world of The Walking Dead.

“To be able to jump forward and backward in time, and also do things that are much different than what we’ve done on The Walking Dead thus far,” Kirkman told Collider.

However, it is also possible that the anthology series could also show entirely new content and characters as well.

When will Tales of The Walking Dead premiere?

It is unknown yet when Tales of The Walking Dead will premiere. Currently, AMC seems to be concentrating on the filming of the final season of the universe’s original series, The Walking Dead.

In addition to that, there is a variety of other spinoff series in various development stages by AMC. No one from AMC has given any indication of an air date either, meaning that viewers will likely have to wait for an official announcement before more is known.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.