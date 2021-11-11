The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Pollyanna McIntosh confirms Jadis/Father Gabriel connection

Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes and Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 9. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

Many fans have been tuning into Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond to finally get some answers from Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) regarding Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) fate. And, last Sunday’s episode certainly delivered that.

However, the character also hinted at another unexpected connection within The Walking Dead that was a little more subtle.

Jadis reveals her surname

In Episode 6 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Jadis finally made her true appearance after having one small teaser scene at the end of Episode 5.

From the latest episode, viewers learned that Jadis was an old friend of Jennifer “Huck” Mallick (Annet Mahendru). In fact, this set up quite the storyline considering Jadis is a diehard member of the Civic Republic Military (CRM), and Huck is currently working behind the scenes to find out more about the military group and, eventually, bring them down.

However, there is one small fact about herself that some TV show fans might have missed.

In the scene where Jadis and Huck first spoke, Huck addressed Jadis as Warrant Officer Stokes. While this might seem like just a random surname, many fans of The Walking Dead immediately questioned if Jadis’ surname had any link to Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam).

After all, the pair had been intimate in the original TV series from AMC. In addition to this, Jadis also went by the name of Anne in The Walking Dead, so it has already been established that the character will assume a new name when required.

And, considering Season 2 of TWD: World Beyond takes place well after the events that unfolded involving Jadis in The Walking Dead, there is certainly a possibility that Jadis could change her name again.

Annet Mahendru as Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick and Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

Link between surname and Father Gabriel confirmed

According to Pollyanna McIntosh’s interview with Entertainment Weekly, there is definitely a link between Jadis’ surname and Father Gabriel. Although, at first, she was surprised by the connection.

“Even I was surprised in hearing that she was Jadis Stokes,” McIntosh said. “I was like, ‘What? What? What?'”

However, she did go on to confirm the link between Jadis from The Walking Dead and her new persona in World Beyond.

“She left him behind, and she had to… So I decided it’s a way of honoring what was a true relationship with Gabriel, but also a reminder that it didn’t work out and that it doesn’t work out when you fall in love, and not to do that again,” McIntosh explained further.

She also described the surname as an inside joke to Jadis.

“I think the idea for her of being Mrs. Stokes is hilarious, because she’s not the marrying type… She almost got herself killed because of Gabriel, because she kept not taking him and giving him up when he was promised. I think it’s a warning for her, but it’s also a little joke too.”

Whether or not this connection will be revealed to the other characters in TWD: World Beyond remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to tune in to find out more.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sunday nights at 10:10/9:10c on AMC.