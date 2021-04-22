The Walking Dead: World Beyond theory: Madison Clark has been taken in by the CRM

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Iovino

There has been some speculation regarding who might appear in Season 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond after the series chief content officer, Scott Gimple, made the announcement that some “familiar faces” would be present.

Already, the prospect is there that known members of the Civic Republic Military group (CRM) seen in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are the likely suspects.

Most likely, Gimple was talking about two characters in particular.

Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) appeared in The Walking Dead and rescued Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from certain death. This also sees the potential for Rick to turn up in the spinoff series.

However, already, Gimple has confirmed that Rick will not be appearing in World Beyond, in an interview he did with Comic Book.

Another contender is Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon). She appeared in Fear the Walking Dead and became briefly involved with Althea (Maggie Grace).

However, there is one potential wild card: Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), according to Fansided.

Madison Clark being alive in a recurring theory among fans

Ever since Madison led a horde of the undead in the Dell Stadium back in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been questioning whether or not she perished as well.

After all, her death technically occurred offscreen. And, for Walking Dead fans, this is usually a pretty good indicator that a character will make a “surprising” return at a later date.

Over the years, the rumor that Madison is still alive has continued and AMC has both confirmed her demise as well as hinted at her possible return. So, the fate of her is about as clear a mud.

And, while this latest theory initially seems like yet another one that could fall to the wayside, there is one potential reason as to why it could be true.

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Frank Dillane as Nick Clark, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman, Jr

The CRM segregate people from the outside world

Madison was truly dedicated to her children. So, if she were alive, it would be unlikely that she hadn’t tried to locate them by now. This is probably a pretty big reason to instantly disprove any rumors that she is still alive.

However, if CRM had flown in at the last minute and rescued Madison, she would likely be held by the CRM and prevented from leaving or seeking out her children.

Already, we know this from what has played out in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

In addition, the assumption can also be made since Rick is another character who would have likely tried to make contact but didn’t after being taken in by CRM. Rick’s story will be told in subsequent movies, so viewers know that there will be a reason as to why he never left this group.

As to whether or not it is true that Madison was saved by CRM and is still being held by them remains to be seen and viewers will just have to wait until Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs in order to find out more.

As yet, no release date has been announced by AMC regarding when The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will premiere.