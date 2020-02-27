The Walking Dead spoilers: New episode brings violence from Alpha, Beta, and Daryl

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10, Episode 10 have started coming out ahead of the new installment.

The last episode finished with a bit of a cliffhanger, as not everyone made it out of the cave/mine. As the group of seven survivors was getting out, two of them got trapped below after a dynamite explosion.

Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) failed to get out. Kelly (Angel Theory), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Aaron (Ross Marquand), and Carol (Melissa McBride) had to leave to get help.

Elsewhere as the episode closed, Alpha rewarded Negan for helping her figure out that Gamma (Thora Birch) was a spy helping the other side. That’s where everything will lead to the new episode that airs on March 1.

The Walking Dead Spoilers for Stalker

The TSDF Army has revealed some pretty exciting stuff that will take place in the new episode — which is called “Stalker.” That word has a lot of meaning to it, as it will be a nickname for Beta (played by Ryan Hurst).

Beta goes to retrieve Gamma, who has gone to Alexandria to provide more information to get some time with her nephew. And Beta has a plan that is going to remind people of scenes from movies like Friday the 13th.

The #TWD midseason premiere was EXPLOSIVE and WE WANT MORE. Next Sunday we’re sparking conversation with Thora Birch (Gamma!) and Executive Producer Denise Huth. Send your hot questions using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/er3LjZb5r9 — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) February 24, 2020

According to these spoilers, Beta gets into Alexandria through the grave of Cheryl (Rebecca Koon). Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) buried her, so it seems clear that he set up a way for the Whisperers to get into Alexandria at a later date.

Beta comes alone, but he reportedly creates a bit of an army by killing people inside the walls. Beta is said to kill Alfred (David Shae), Laura (Lindsley Register), and several other residents who might not be recognizable to the average viewer.

It might make some viewers sad that Laura is going to die.

A lot of fighting will take place between Beta and Alexandria residents as he tries to retrieve Gamma. At the end of it all, though, he fails and retreats to the woods again.

The Whisperer War is going to be brutal. Stream the Mid-Season Premiere of #TWD for free: https://t.co/ffWOflNh0R pic.twitter.com/EdPgT4PyhU — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 24, 2020

Alpha vs. Daryl

Another chunk of Episode 10 will focus on an epic showdown between Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Daryl. This battle occurs because Daryl doesn’t head back with the others, but tries to track down another entrance to the cave/mine.

That’s how he comes across Alpha, who he is sure has taken Magna and Connie.

The fight between Alpha and Daryl leaves both injured, with Lydia (Cassady McClincy) coming upon them as it is coming to an end.

Alpha asks Lydia to kill her, but her daughter declines. Will Lydia regret that decision later on in Season 10? All three survive for now.

Other characters that make appearances during The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 10 include Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes, Christian Serratos as Rosita, and Seth Gilliam as Gabriel.

Season 10b is off to a hot start already, and it's just going to build up to a massive cliffhanger.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.