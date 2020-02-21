The Walking Dead spoilers: Showrunner says cliffhanger is coming

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10b have a very interesting wrinkle now. And the biggest one is from showrunner Angela Kang herself.

The first episode from Season 10b comes out this week, with some AMC viewers getting a shot to watch it early.

There are eight episodes left in Season 10 — which will include the Whisperers War and quite a few huge revelations about where the show is heading.

Some of the big moments coming soon are Michonne’s last episode, Maggie returning to the show, and what is being called an “epic” season finale with a cliffhanger.

The Walking Dead spoilers from Angela Kang

Angela Kang spoke with Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly and he got a lot of information out of her about the rest of Season 10.

Here is what she said in regard to what will happen in Season 10, Episode 9:

“We’re going to pick up in the cave with our people and to see what they do, trying to navigate their way out of this incredible danger. This is really screwed up situation. Our people are really clever and strong, but it’s a pretty precarious situation that they’re in. So we’ll tell that story. I think it’s a really fun little action-adventure, some horror, and we’ll see if they all make it out.”

Get ready for the epic Whisperer War. Thanks to @EW and @DaltonRoss for the piece.https://t.co/c6rQ2c9IBf — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 20, 2020

TWD Season 10 cliffhanger

There have been some really good cliffhangers over the years on The Walking Dead. The show has the ability to do them quite often, especially since the seasons are always split into two halves.

One such moment happened when Jesus was killed. It led to a number of rumors that he might still be alive, but that was just from fans who didn’t want to accept that one of the more popular characters had been killed off.

So what’s in store this time? Angela Kang hinted to Dalton Ross that there is something already in the pipeline. She also referenced what will take place during the rest of Season 10.

“I’ll just say that there’s some big stuff and there is a cliffhanger, without getting into what exactly that is. But I think hopefully it will be exciting.”

Viewers may finally start getting some answers about who won’t survive Season 10 when the show returns this week. One question that still needs an answer, though, is who Gamma is working for? Is Gamma working for the good guys or the Whisperers? Will she survive the season?

For AMC Premiere viewers, TWD Season 10, Episode 9 arrives on Friday, February 21. For regular AMC viewers, the premiere is on Sunday, February 23.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.