The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 9 debuts tonight for some AMC viewers

It’s time for The Walking Dead Season 10b to get started. For some lucky AMC viewers, Season 10, Episode 9, will be available to watch as early as tonight.

The countdown has already begun for subscribers to AMC Premiere, which allows viewers to watch episodes of the shows from this universe 48 hours early.

Fans of The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, and The World Beyond has an advantage over everyone else if they subscribe to the premium AMC service.

The site is even offering a price break to try to get people to sign up for all three shows in 2020. It’s an easy way for die-hard fans of the trio of shows to watch episodes before spoilers inundate the internet.

The cost to subscribe is currently $29.49 for the 12-month subscription or $4.99 per month for people who just want to try it out for a month or two.

Getting to see the Season 10b premiere of The Walking Dead 48 hours earlier than many other viewers is almost worth the subscription price itself.

Let’s take a moment to relax before the RETURN of #TWD with some Walker #ASMR. Watch more #TWDUniverse videos by following The Walking Dead on YouTube. https://t.co/ZYVrLn79R8 pic.twitter.com/yJtFqrhwWK — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 13, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 9 synopsis

AMC is trying not to give too much away about the first episode for Season 10b, simply stating that “the group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation” in the new installment.

That situation is that many of them are stuck in a cave system with a hoard of walkers. It’s possible that not every character is going to survive through the winter premiere of the show. But who might die?

The episode title itself is “Squeeze,” possibly hinting that some characters are going to have to squeeze through some tight spots within the caves. That was also hinted at in the preview that AMC has been running a lot.

A shortened preview for all of Season 10b is shared below:

War is coming. #TWD returns this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3WUpyQjGep — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 20, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 10a recap

The first eight episodes of TWD Season 10 covered a lot of ground. Viewers got to see backstories for Alpha and Beta, Gamma was introduced and then she sacrificed her sister to save Alpha, and Negan escaped Alexandria only to join the Whisperers.

Siddiq was murdered by Dante, right after he figured out that Dante was an undercover member of the Whisperers who was poisoning the water supply in Alexandria.

Also, due to the good guys going into Whisperers territory again, Alpha demanded more land (that they gave her).

In the fall finale, Gamma provided some information to the survivors regarding taking out the Whisperers and their hoard. We find out in the back end of Season 10 whether she told the truth or lied to lure them out of safety.

For AMC Premiere subscribers, Season 10, Episode 9, will be available at 9/8c on Friday, February 21. For everyone else, it will air in its regular time slot on Sunday nights.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.