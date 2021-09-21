The Walking Dead spoilers: Connie and Virgil are terrified in Episode 6

Lauren Ridloff as Connie and Kevin Carroll as Virgil, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11 saw a surprise arrival of some stray Whisperer characters. Along with that, one gave the hint to Carol Peletier’s (Melissa McBride) group that Connie (Lauren Ridloff) might still be alive.

Now, as viewers look ahead to Episode 6, it looks like this storyline will be featured along with Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) as the Reapers emerge on what appears to be the house that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) were last seen.

Episode 6 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 11 is “On the Inside.” The synopsis is below.

“Escaping from walkers, Connie and Virgil hide in a house occupied by mysterious creatures; Pope tests Daryl’s loyalty to the Reapers with a conflicting mission; Kelly leaves Alexandria in search of Connie.”

The synopsis confirms that The Walking Dead will be jumping straight into Connie and Virgil’s (Kevin Carroll) storyline on Sunday night.

While most at Alexandria believe Connie is dead, viewers have known for some time now that this character survived and has been wandering alone for some time before meeting up with Virgil.

Virgil was first introduced in Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) final episode and looks set to try and find her community.

In Episode 5, one of the Whisperers confirmed to Carol that Connie was alive when they last saw her. Carol was determined to find Connie after that and this storyline looks set to develop in Episode 6 and run concurrently with Connie and Virgil’s story.

Along with that, a disturbing storyline involving Daryl looks set to play out as well.

The Reapers took Daryl in as one of their own in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead. However, it comes as no surprise in the synopsis that the group’s leader, Pope (Ritchie Coster) is still testing the new member.

As yet, it is unclear what sort of test Daryl will be forced to endure and there are a couple of options.

Alex Meraz as Carver and Glenn Stanton as Frost, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Already, viewers know that Frost (Glenn Stanton) has also been taken hostage by the Reapers. The possibility here is that Daryl will have to either inflict torture on this character or even outright kill him.

Several images have also been released by AMC for Episode 6 and two of them appear to show both Leah (Lynn Collins) and Daryl in the house that Maggie was last seen in. The new trailer for the upcoming episode also confirms this.

Lynn Collins as Leah and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credits: AMC/Josh Stringer

New trailer for The Walking Dead is released

The short clip shows a variety of different scenes that include Connie and Virgil in a house, likely the one mentioned in the synopsis as both appear to be terrified throughout and this is likely because of the “mysterious creatures” that were also mentioned.

However, scenes of Daryl and the Reapers approaching the house that Maggie’s group had decided to meet at are also featured. Potentially, they could have learned this information from interrogating Frost.

As to what happens should Maggie’s group still be there with the injured Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) when the Reapers turn up remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.