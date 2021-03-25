The Walking Dead showrunner hints there will be a stopover before Eugene’s group gets to the Commonwealth

Josh McDermitt as Eugene, Paola Lazaro as Princess, and Khary Payton as Ezekiel, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C saw the continuation of the capture of Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group by armored guards. Fans of the comic book series, on which AMC’s show is based, will know that these guards are from the Commonwealth.

However, the series showrunner Angela Kang has suggested that there will be one more stop-over before the Commonwealth is finally introduced on the TV series.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly about this new society and if that is where Eugene’s group is now headed, Kang revealed that they are not quite there yet.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“I will say they’re heading somewhere and it may not be exactly what people are picturing at first, so those who know the comics… there may be [a] stop along the way,” Kang said, alluding to the possibility that the story may not unfold exactly as it did in the comic books.

There were also no further details as to why the group may stop. It may be as simple as a place for them to make a pit stop in order to gather supplies before they move into the Commonwealth proper.

Alternatively, it could be an unexpected stop caused by some sort of drama. And, let’s face it, there’s plenty of things that can go wrong in the post-apocalyptic world.

The armored guards from the Commonwealth, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Who is the Commonwealth in The Walking Dead?

In the comics, the Commonwealth is a substantial group that consists of many smaller communities. They are a very structured group and their technology is much more advanced than what viewers currently see in the communities such as Alexandria. In fact, they are much closer to the lifestyle afforded by civilization prior to the advent of the zombie apocalypse.

This storyline heralds the beginning of the end of the comics and, with Season 11 of The Walking Dead being the final installment for AMC’s TV adaptation, it looks likely this is where they are headed too.

It’s not all bad news, though. Just because the Commonwealth are the last group explored in the comics, there is still plenty left to tell.

When will Eugene and his group reach the Commonwealth?

As for when Eugene’s group finally reaches their destination, it remains to be seen. However, it is unlikely it will happen in the remainder of the bonus six episodes that make-up Season 10C of The Walking Dead.

Already, it is known that Episode 21 will follow more of Carol’s (Melissa McBride) and Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) story. Episode 22, which is the final episode for Season 10, will deal with Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) backstory.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

This means that viewers still have a long wait in order to find out more about this intriguing stop teased by Kang.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.