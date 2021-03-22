The Walking Dead Season 10 spoilers: Episode 21 will see Daryl and Carol parting ways

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The iconic Walking Dead duo, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) are set to part ways in the next installment of The Walking Dead.

Season 10C of The Walking Dead has been taking a deep-dive into the characters viewers know and love. Already, Daryl Dixon has gotten his turn with Episode 18 when a romance was explored between him and Leah (Lynn Collins).

During this episode, Carol Peletier also featured but it was definitely Daryl’s story to tell. However, it appears that Carol will get her turn in Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 21 synopsis

Carter Matt has shared the synopsis for Episode 21. Titled “Diverged,” the episode looks set to explore what happens when the iconic Walking Dead duo take a break from each other.

“At the lowest point in their friendship, Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways; Carol returns to Alexandria, while Daryl stays on the road, each going into their own type of survival mode.”

This episode appears to follow on from Episode 18 and sees Carol going to Alexandria while Daryl continues to do what he does best — muck around in the woods by himself. This is further confirmed in the trailer for Episode 21.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier and Cooper Andrews as Jerry, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The Walking Dead Season 10C: Episode 21 trailer revealed

Showing Daryl and Carol walking together, Daryl wishes his friend good luck as the path they are following splits into two. Dog is left standing in the middle, apparently unsure of which road to take.

While shots of both Carol and Daryl dealing with walkers are shown, Carol asks the question, “What if you really are broken?”

This character has struggled over the years as she grappled with her decisions and all of the horrible things she has had to do, so it appears this question might actually be focused on herself, rather than Daryl.

Her return to Alexandria is shown with a heartfelt hug by Jerry (Cooper Andrews) while Daryl is shown battling walkers. Carol then continues her train of thought.

“You just realized it a whole lot later than everyone else,” she states.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Things get a little dark then. Carol is shown inside a room as she hacks at the wall, as though trying to either make a hole to peek through, or to escape. However, her true motives are not entirely clear and viewers will likely have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Several promotional still have also been released for Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Some of these were shared prior to the bonus six episode premiering, and led to some speculation that perhaps Carol was up to no good.

However, judging by the trailer for Episode 21, these images could just be of Carol going about her daily tasks at Alexandria but fans can make up their own minds by viewing the gallery of selected images below.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Dog – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 21 – Photo Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 21 – Photo Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 21 – Photo Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 21 – Photo Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 21 – Photo Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

Promotional images for Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credits: AMC/Eli Ade

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.