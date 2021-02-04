The Walking Dead Season 10C: Is Carol up to no good?

Carol Peletier fixes a solar panel in The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: @TheWalkingDead/Twitter

Several new promotional stills of Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) have been shared on The Walking Dead’s official Twitter account. However, the latest batch appears to show her potentially involved in something untoward.

While she may be innocent and these images are merely of Carol being domestic, there are a few hints that someone might be about to “look at the flowers.”

Carol fixes a solar panel in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10C

The very first newly shared image shows Carol apparently fixing a solar panel. She is leaning in underneath the panel and is using a Swiss army knife to remove a screw from the electrical circuit board.

As she does so, she is looking behind at something that is off-screen. Potentially, she has merely been interrupted in her task. However, it is also there that she is keeping a lookout to make sure no one sees what she is doing.

Carol Peletier does some cooking in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: @TheWalkingDead/Twitter

What is Carol cooking up in Season 10C of The Walking Dead?

The next image also looks domestic as she appears to be cooking something. However, once again, more might be able to be read into the image.

Carol is looking down at the pot as she adds something from a large bowl to it. Her expression appears grim as she performs the task.

Carol and Dog spend time together

The last two images feature Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) dog. Aptly called Dog, he has rarely been seen in The Walking Dead but appears to feature heavily in the new promotional still that AMC is sharing on Twitter.

Previously, Dog featured in another tweet, this time showing scenes that feature Daryl and Carol.

The first snap shows Carol and sitting on a sofa, wearing the same clothes that she wore in the previous two images. She is patting Dog but he is looking back at something behind himself, a worried look on his face.

Finally, Dog is show resting on a porch, apparently without a care in the world.

AMC also added a couple more shots to the comments section of the original tweet. These images show Carol killing a walker as well as her meeting up with Jerry (Cooper Andrews).

It is unclear what the intent of these images are. Potentially, Carol could be up to no good. She has regularly been the one who simply gets things done when something horrible has to be settled.

This means that viewers will simply have to tune in when the series returns in order to find out more. And, for those who have subscribed to AMC+, it means they will find out earlier than those who just have a regular subscription.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.