The Walking Dead Season 11: Storyline will have a different spin on it than the comics

According to The Walking Dead’s current showrunner, Angela Kang, viewers can expect a “different” version of what they might have read in the comics regarding the upcoming storyline for Season 11.

Speaking to Games Radar‘s sister publication, SFX Magazine, Kang explained their take on Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

“Surprisingly, there’s always still more room to go in different directions,” Kang said.

“The Whisperers went to a certain kind of scope and scale and epicness, but the next story we’re going into has a different version of it. We’re not going to be repeating ourselves with the type of story that we’re doing, but there’s still going to be lots of fun, scares, horror, and action.”

The Walking Dead Season 11: The Commonwealth

While Kang did not explicitly refer to the Commonwealth storyline from the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, it seems likely this is what she is talking about.

Already, the series is headed in this direction with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) heading out with a small group to meet his mysterious radio buddy, Stephanie. Along the way, the group encounters a new character called Princess (Paola Lázaro).

So far, these events occurred in the comics, albeit with slightly differing slants. And, with some characters from the comic books no longer on the TV show, it seems likely that this storyline could divert from the original source, which is likely what Kang means here.

In addition, the TV series has always aimed to give fans of the books what they wanted as well as fresh new content in order to surprise them. Once again, this is likely what Kang is alluding to in this interview. However, fans will have to wait and see just how dramatically these changes will be.

The Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead will be ‘gigantic’

Kang also teased that fans will have a “gigantic premiere” episode to look forward to when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns for the last installment.

“We’re in the middle of prepping a pretty gigantic premiere for season 11,” Kang teased before detailing the fact that they were always trying to “creatively top themselves” when it came to filming the TV drama series.

Fans can only speculate on what this episode might entail since the premiere of the bonus six episodes known as Season 10C is only about to drop on AMC on Sunday night. However, it is expected that the characters will still be steering directly toward the Commonwealth storyline which also helped to conclude the comic book series.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.