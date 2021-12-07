The Walking Dead: New clip teases plenty of turmoil when Season 11 returns

Key artwork for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

With The Walking Dead: World Beyond finishing on Sunday night and Fear the Walking Dead going on hiatus until April 17, it is time for fans to start counting down the days until the return of The Walking Dead on February 20.

This makes it the perfect time to tease viewers with what to expect in Season 11B.

New Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead drops

The new trailer for Season 11B of The Walking Dead opens with a bang. Like, a literal explosion, as a behind-the-scenes shot is shown.

The pace continues to quicken as various characters are shown fleeing a multitude of situations.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) then makes an observation as he confronts his ex-girlfriend and newest enemy, Leah (Lynn Collins).

“We survived everything for what?” he asks. “To keep fighting and killing each other?”

“If that’s what it takes,” Leah responds.

Throughout this exchange, there is a variety of scenes flashing across the screen. Included are several that show walkers in the flooded basement where Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) were last seen.

Judith and Gracie are shown in one brief behind-the-scenes moment as Judith plunges a knife into the brain of a walker.

Another scene shows an adult male in an underwater battle with a walker and his fate is left unknown for now.

Annabelle Holloway as Gracie, Cailey Fleming as Judith, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

‘Something’s coming,’ declares Jerry

After all of this excitement, the clip ends on a quieter note — although it could, potentially, be a more disturbing one too.

“Something’s coming,” Jerry (Cooper Anderson) calls out from one of the lookout posts and then a shot of some Commonwealth guards is shown.

Currently, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and a small group are with the Commonwealth and the plight of their community is known to at least some members of this new group. However, no one in Eugene’s group will reveal to the Commonwealth where Alexandria is.

Already, some fans are speculating whether Eugene will end up cracking and reveal Alexandria’s location when Season 11 of The Walking Dead returns. If this is the case, this final scene in the clip could be of the Commonwealth arriving at Alexandria.

Jerry likely doesn’t know anything about this new group as Eugene was only able to get a very short message out via radio about them.

As yet, it is unclear what the Commonwealth’s true intentions are, but one fan theory sees this new group as being the very thing that could help out Alexandria in their time of need.

Until The Walking Dead returns, though, their motive remains unclear.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.