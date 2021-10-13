The Walking Dead Season 11 theory: Eugene will save Alexandria — by telling the Commonwealth where they are

Chelle Ramos as Stephanie and Josh McDermitt as Eugene, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Alexandria is currently in a spot of bother. With a storm raging and the walls not holding — or the doors, for that matter — things are dire for those still remaining.

Episode 8 of The Walking Dead closed with Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) outside in the middle of the storm trying to fix the walls.

Inside, walkers have already broken in, and the remaining group has had to scurry upstairs to protect themselves. Meanwhile, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Annabelle Holloway) are trapped in a basement that is filling fast with water.

So, things look particularly bad heading into the second part of Season 11, which will drop on February 20, 2022.

However, there have been clues that led to some viewers suspecting that it will be Eugene (Josh McDermitt) who actually ends up saving Alexandria.

Eugene will save the day

Currently, Eugene is incarcerated at the Commonwealth after he punched Sebastian Milton in the face. Prior to that, the Commonwealth had been trying to pry out the location of Alexandria from Eugene and his group but to no avail.

Episode 7 ended with Eugene being told he would, essentially, rot in jail if he did not give up further details regarding Alexandria.

So, what if he did finally ‘fess up?

While fans of the comic books on which The Walking Dead is based will know more about whether the Commonwealth is good or bad, for TV viewers, the community has already started to give off some Woodbury vibes — in that it must be, too good to be true.

However, what if the Commonwealth really is only looking out for fellow human beings?

Josh Hamilton stars as Lance Hornsby, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Commonwealth will rescue Alexandria

The latest theory sees Eugene finally cracking and telling Commonwealth officials where Alexandria is situated. While he may think this is a bad thing, the Commonwealth could actually help out.

The latest trailer for Episode 9 of The Walking Dead could also suggest this.

The clip reveals that the storm has passed in Alexandria. Plenty of the undead are seen strewn around.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has returned to Alexandria after escaping Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers. Not long after his reunion there, several Commonwealth Guards are seen riding on horseback before Jerry (Cooper Andrews) is shown to be looking at something.

Now, AMC often has a way of showing things out of context in their trailers for The Walking Dead in order to create tension or to hint at an event that doesn’t actually end up occurring so this could just be various scenes pieced together.

However, later in the clip, various members of Alexandria are shown standing in front of Mercer (Michael James Shaw). They are also positioned in front of a building that looks suspiciously like the one that Eugene’s group was clearing out previously.

So, we know that Alexandria does eventually end up at the Commonwealth, and the likely easiest way for this to occur is if Eugene reveals the location.

And, it makes sense, Episode 8 showed just how unprotected Alexandria is now and that their town is crumbling. However, fans will likely only know for certain by tuning into future episodes to find out for sure.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.