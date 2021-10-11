The Walking Dead Episode 9 spoilers: Find out who survives and who ends up at the Commonwealth

Annabelle Holloway as Gracie and Cailey Fleming as Judith, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

While the return of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 11 might still be some way off, it doesn’t mean that we don’t know a lot about what happens next.

Episode 8 saw a devastating storm hit Alexandria as everyone struggled to keep safe. However, with the walls crumbling, walkers quickly got in and caused maximum destruction.

Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Annabelle Holloway) were trapped in a water-filled basement because of this and Carol’s (Melissa McBride) small group has not been seen since they left to do repairs on the walls.

On top of that, plenty went down after Maggie (Lauren Cohan) used walkers to help her get inside Meridian, where the Reapers are hunkered down.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) also finally revealed his true allegiance to Leah (Lynn Collins) and this resulted in plenty of conflict and carnage.

Ending in a dramatic cliffhanger, viewers are now desperate to know if Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will survive the Korean medieval weapon called a hwacha, which Leah unleashed on them after killing Pope (Ritchie Coster).

So, already, there are plenty of questions arising regarding what will happen next.

Walkers from Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 9 synopsis

Normally, IMDb lists the synopsis for every upcoming episode of The Walking Dead as it becomes available.

As yet, there is neither an episode title nor a synopsis listed for Episode 9.

It is likely this won’t be listed either until closer to the premiere date of February 20, 2022.

However, AMC has already released a new trailer that gives plenty of clues — and spoilers — regarding what will happen when The Walking Dead returns.

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

New trailer released for Episode 9

The trailer quickly gives a few massive spoilers regarding the dangling cliffhangers leftover from Episode 8. So, for those that wish to avoid finding out ahead of time what happens, now is the time to check out some other Walking Dead articles from Monsters and Critics.

Now, for the good stuff!

Right off the bat, Daryl is shown safely returning to Alexandria.

In the Episode 9 clip, he is shown hugging Judith. Behind them are Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

So, already, viewers know that all of these characters survive — even Judith who had been trapped in a basement the last time we saw her. However, as yet, the fate of Gracie is still unknown.

It also makes it clear that Daryl manages to evade Leah, although, she had let him jump the wall to escape before her fellow Reapers turned up in Episode 8.

After this touching scene, both Maggie and Negan are shown. It is daytime and they appear to be in the woods now, rather than Meridian. This means that unless this is some sort of a strange flashback by the likes of Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) or Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), it would seem that they survive Leah’s onslaught.

The clip also gives a couple of surprising new tidbits.

Viewers get a live-action look at Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Previously, only one promotional still of her has been released for this character.

And, finally, Daryl and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are shown standing in front of Mercer (Michael James Shaw), meaning they are likely at the Commonwealth. This also means that AMC is finally merging the Alexandria and Commonwealth storylines ahead of The Walking Dead’s conclusion.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.