The Walking Dead Season 11: Who died in Episode 8?

A horde of walkers attack in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Walking Dead concluded the first part of its final season on Sunday night. As to be expected, there was a lot of carnage.

Using an old Whisperers trick taught to her by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) managed to lure a massive herd of walkers to Meridian, where the Reapers had hunkered down.

Along with this, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) revealed to Leah (Lynn Collins) that he was actually on Maggie’s side, so there was plenty of opportunities here for people to lose their lives.

Along with this, a storm struck over Alexandria, and the poor community was ill-equipped to protect themselves from encroaching walkers after damage to the walls occurred.

Now, let’s have a look at who actually died in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead.

The Reapers see plenty of carnage

With Maggie using a walker horde to encroach on Meridian, it comes as no surprise that plenty of Reapers wound up dead.

Wells (Robert Hayes) died when he attempted to lead the herd away from Meridian. Maggie and Negan were among the walkers and attacked Wells before leaving him to the undead.

Then, Daryl managed to kill another Reaper on the sly from inside the compound.

However, once Daryl revealed his true allegiance to Leah, that’s when the destruction really began.

After Pope started to lose his grip and stopped caring about his “family” of Reapers and started using them as disposable pawns in the war against Maggie, Leah stepped in and killed him.

This was the most significant death for the episode and, after that, several other Reapers fell, including Deaver (Jacob Young), who also fell to Daryl Dixon.

Potentially, Maggie and Negan are also facing certain death as Leah unleashed a Korean fireworks weapon on them. However, viewers will have to tune into Episode 9 when The Walking Dead returns in February in order to discover their fates.

The storm causes plenty of problems for Alexandria

In Alexandria, the storm was certainly a significant threat. Everyone was holed up in the one house and it didn’t take long for walkers to enter after the walls were damaged.

Carol (Melissa McBride) took a small group out to make hasty repairs and, when the episode ended, it was unclear what had happened to them.

Those still inside the house also had their lives threatened and the majority of them rushed upstairs in order to seek shelter after the front door finally gave way.

Meanwhile, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Annabelle Holloway) got stuck in a quickly flooding basement after they were separated from the others.

So, in theory, many of these characters could die. However, until Episode 9 premieres, their fates are all still undecided.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.