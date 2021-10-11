The Walking Dead: Here’s when Season 11 will return

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead was the final installment for the first part of Season 11.

It concluded with a couple of major cliffhangers and now fans are desperate to know how long they will have to wait until the hit zombie apocalypse series returns.

Not only did a storm hit Alexandria and compromised the walls there, the Reapers got attacked by Maggie (Lauren Cohan) after she learned a little trick from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) involving luring walkers. These two storylines were left dangling as well as Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) story from the previous week, which wasn’t even touched on in Episode 8.

Now, it seems like it will be quite the wait until the series returns to answer everyone’s questions.

The Walking Dead returns in 2022

After Episode 8 of The Walking Dead aired, AMC followed up with a trailer for Episode 9. As pointed out by Digital Spy, at the end of this, the return date was shared.

So, markdown February 20, 2022, on your calendar as this will be the air date for Episode 9. For the record, that’s 132 days away.

Season 11 is the final installment of The Walking Dead. Previously, it had been announced that a bumper amount of episodes would fill out the final season, and it would be split up into three parts.

The first part, which concluded on Sunday night, consisted of eight episodes. The remaining two parts will also see the same amount of episodes, and both will air in 2022.

Ritchie Coster as Pope and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Here’s what to expect

Episode 8 of The Walking Dead saw Maggie use a horde of walkers to attack the Reapers compound. She then managed to sneak inside with Daryl’s help.

Daryl also revealed to Leah (Lynn Collins) that he was actually on Maggie’s side. The tension was high but then escalated when Pope started to unravel, and Leah ended up killing him. She wouldn’t forgive Daryl for lying to her, though, and Daryl is now on the run from her.

Maggie and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lives also hangs in the balance as Leah unleashed a fireworks weapon on them. So, the second part of Season 11 will likely reveal their fates.

Annabelle Holloway as Gracie and Cailey Fleming as Judith, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

At Alexandria, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Annabelle Holloway) were trapped in a basement, and walkers were attacking as a storm caused massive damage to the walls surrounding the community.

Meanwhile, Carol (Melissa McBride) took a small party out in an attempt to fix the walls but hasn’t been seen since. So, Episode 9 will likely also deal with this situation when The Walking Dead returns.

Finally, the Commonwealth storyline will be continued to be explored as Eugene and his group comes to grips with the new community that has managed to return to some semblance of normality after the zombie apocalypse occurred.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.