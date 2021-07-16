The Walking Dead AMC releases new key artwork and air date details for Season 11

New key artwork for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Every week leading up to the August 22 premiere of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, AMC has been releasing new content.

A new trailer for the final season dropped most recently, giving fans not only a reminder of all the characters that have been lost along the way but may have also confirmed a fan theory regarding Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

The network has also dropped a new key artwork image that features many fan-favorite characters and how they will look in the upcoming episodes.

New Season 11 poster for The Walking Dead revealed

While many comic book fans knew that Mercer (Michael James Shaw) was coming thanks to the arrival of the Commonwealth guards in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, new content of this character has been scant.

However, he was recently featured in a new trailer and now he gets his first poster appearance as well.

Several other characters also hold pride of place in the poster.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is seen holding a crowbar on the very left of the poster. Next to him is Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), who is looking fearfully at something offscreen.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is front and center and stares directly down the camera lens. Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is next to him and does the same.

While the new poster does very little to reveal what will happen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the dark skies behind do manage to give an ominous feel and may very well be an indication of how the final season will start out as the communities struggle to recoup after the Whisperer War that occurred in Season 10.

Season 11 will be split into three parts

Just like Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Season 11 will be split into three parts. While the previous season scored bonus episodes because of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is a bit different for the upcoming season.

With Season 11 being the final installment of The Walking Dead, AMC has decided to stretch it out for 24 episodes rather than trying to cram everything into the usual 16 episodes.

11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.



This means that the final season will be split into three parts once more and the latest trailer for Season 11 has confirmed that while the first part will drop in 2021, the remaining two parts will air in 2022.

This makes it likely that AMC will follow the same format as it usually does regarding air dates for their hit zombie apocalypse series. So, it is possible that part two will drop sometime around February next year and the final installment will premiere later in the year, likely sometime around October.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.