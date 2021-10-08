The Walking Dead: Who is Sebastian Milton?

Teo Rapp-Olsson stars as Sebastian Milton, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw the introduction of possibly the most annoying character yet.

Eugene (Josh McDermitt) thought he was helping out by rescuing Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson) from approaching walkers but it turned out to be the worst thing ever.

While, saving Sebastian was the right thing to do, punching him for being so completely obnoxious and ungrateful for it was totally against Commonwealth protocol. Of course, Eugene wasn’t to know this when it happened.

So, who is Sebastian and what will the introduction of this character mean for everyone else?

Sebastian Milton is the son of the Commonwealth leader

While not named by person, Angela Kang confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Teo Rapp-Olsson will be portraying Sebastian Milton in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Although, this had pretty much been confirmed both by the release of the promotional images for the episode as well as Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) announcing that Eugene had punched the Governor’s son.

We haven’t yet been introduced in the TV show to the Commonwealth’s leader, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) but, thanks to the comic books that The Walking Dead is based on, this information is pretty easy to find out.

Laila Robins stars as Pamela Milton in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

In the comics, Sebastian is just as entitled and annoying as he appeared in the TV version. Already, TV viewers see him as self-centered and quick to change the real story in order to move blame from himself to others.

This is because he has been allowed to get away with such behavior in the past thanks to the fact that his mother rules over the Commonwealth.

And while viewers may hate him already, if AMC follows the comics, they will likely hate him even more before Season 11 concludes.

Comic book spoilers for The Walking Dead

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains information from the Walking Dead comic series. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In the comics, Sebastian is actually responsible for the death of Rick Grimes (portrayed by Andrew Lincoln in the TV adaptation of The Walking Dead). This leads to him being remembered as a much-hated person by many in the Commonwealth as well as those characters readers knew from before this community was introduced.

While Rick is no longer in AMC’s version, it doesn’t mean they won’t explore this storyline.

Already, in Season 11, AMC has moved a storyline centering on Michonne (Danai Gurira) to Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) in order to utilize the comics. So, it is very possible that Sebastian could still be responsible for someone else’s death.

At the moment, considering Eugene hit him, it could be assumed that Eugene will replace Rick’s storyline from the comics.

Currently, with Eugene being the only contact with the Commonwealth, it seems possible that he could step up to act as Rick did as he tries to negotiate an alliance between the two communities.

In the comics, this led to plenty of trouble on Sebastian’s behalf and eventually culminated in Rick’s death.

However, viewers will likely have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out for certain.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.