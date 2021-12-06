Did The Walking Dead: World Beyond just add fast zombies to the universe?

Walkers, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

Many fans of The Walking Dead have been watching the spinoff series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond for Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the few small references to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

However the Season 2 final just dropped an absolute game-changer for the entire universe.

Fast zombies have arrived

Fans not used to the layout of TWD: World Beyond may have missed the final cut scene that occurred after the credits rolled. Here, the series introduced a terrifying new breed of zombie.

The scene started with a woman in a deserted laboratory. She powered up a computer and started watching video correspondence with a very familiar face in the Walking Dead universe.

No, it wasn’t Rick. However, it was a person who Rick met all the way back in Season 1 of The Walking Dead.

Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) was the familiar face and he also gave up a few tasty nuggets of information regarding the very early days of the outbreak.

The woman was interrupted from her viewing by a man with a gun. He quickly asked her if she belonged to the Primrose team of the research laboratory.

She said she wasn’t. Instead, she belonged to the Violet team.

Very little is known about what these groups mean in relation to the Walking Dead universe but the woman will not be giving up her secrets any time soon as the man killed her and then locked her body inside the facility.

The woman’s corpse quickly regenerates and this is when viewers discovered something unique about her: she’s a super-fast zombie. On top of this, she also appears to be very powerful as she batters at the thick metal door.

So far, in The Walking Dead universe, zombies have been of the shambling variety. They are relatively easy to evade unless they are in large numbers and people can easily outrun them as they barely go past a shuffling walking pace.

The super-fast and aggressive walker is an anomaly but might not be the only one of its kind.

France is where it all began

During the short conversation between the man and woman inside the lab, plenty can be gleaned about what went down at the very start of the zombie apocalypse.

In particular, as TV Line notes, France was where it all started. In addition to this, they not only started the outbreak but they enhanced it.

“You started this,” the man said to the woman. “All the teams. Then you made it worse.”

The assumption here is that not only is France responsible for the deadly outbreak that has infected everyone still left on Earth (as well as those that die), but that they somehow manipulated it to make it even worse. Most likely, he is referring to the fact that the zombies in France are much faster than those seen previously in The Walking Dead.

This could also mean that all of the undead in France are of this faster variety.

However, considering The Walking Dead: World Beyond is only a two-season limited series, viewers will not find out anymore regarding the fast walkers.

Instead, it seems likely that they will have to wait for another spinoff series of the Tales of The Walking Dead, which is an anthology series already greenlit by AMC and set to air at some point in 2022.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently available to watch on AMC and Amazon Prime.