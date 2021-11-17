The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s new cast listing places Rick Grimes in Season 2 finale

Andrew Lincoln stars as Rick Grimes, as seen in a promotional image for Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Victoria Will

Ever since word got out that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) would be appearing in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, fans have been desperate to find out if she would reveal further information regarding Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Rick was rescued from certain death by Jadis in Season 9 of AMC’s original zombie series, The Walking Dead. It was revealed here that Jadis was a member of the Civic Republic Military (CRM) and the three rings on the helicopter confirmed that this was where Rick was being taken after being saved by Jadis.

So, it makes sense that Rick is still a member of the CRM since he hasn’t reappeared in the original series yet.

However, since then, not a word has been revealed regarding Rick’s fate other than having it confirmed to Michonne (Danai Gurira) in Season 10 that Rick was still alive.

Rick Grimes lives on

AMC has already confirmed that Rick’s story will be continued in a series of movies set for release at some point by the network. As of now, these movies do not have a release date and have been in the wings for quite some time now.

However, with Jadis now in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond it was expected by fans that Rick would at least get a mention since she personally rescued him.

This did happen — to some degree — in Episode 6 of TWD: World Beyond. Here, Jadis opened up to Jennifer “Huck” Mallick (Annet Mahendru) about her past and, while Rick was not mentioned specifically by name, Pollyanna McIntosh has since confirmed to TV Insider that it is very likely her character was referencing Rick in this episode.

Cast listing sees Rick Grimes appearing in Season 2 finale

Rumors have circulated for some time now that Rick will appear in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Recently, there was even the suggestion that his character could actually be suffering from amnesia and will turn up in The Walking Dead: World Beyond as Major General Beales, a character who has not yet appeared in the series but has been named several times by other characters.

Previously, those involved with the Walking Dead universe have dispelled the fact that Rick could appear in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

At the time, The Walking Dead universe chief content officer, Scott Gimple, said that fans should not expect to see Rick turn up, according to the Comic Book.

“I think people could watch [The Walking Dead: World Beyond] and learn a lot about the mythology that Rick Grimes is caught up in. And they might even see places where Rick Grimes has been. But yeah, he’s not swinging around the corner. I don’t even know if I’m making people upset saying that but I just don’t like people watching it, sort of expecting Rick.”

Now, this looks like that might have been a false statement after Andrew Lincoln’s name has appeared in the lineup for the Season 2 finale of World Beyond.

This appeared on the IMDb website for Episode 10, titled “The Last Light.”

Screen capture of Andrew Lincoln’s appearance in the Season 2 finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: IMDb

Lincoln’s name appears at the very bottom of the cast credits list and the name “Rick Grimes” is used for his character, which could disprove the Major General Beales theory.

Fans need to be aware that IMDb is not always a reliable source of information when it comes to cast listings as a multitude of people has access to the system in order to update on various movies and TV shows. So, the potential is there that this could be a dummy listing.

Of course, if Lincoln’s name should disappear after this article goes live, the potential is also there that this listing is correct but should have been withheld in order to maintain the surprise element of having Rick show up in this TV series.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.