Tales of the Walking Dead has been officially greenlit by AMC

A walker, as featured in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 3. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Discussion surrounding another spinoff series for AMC’s The Walking Dead called Tales of the Walking Dead has been occurring for some time. However, the network has now officially confirmed it.

This new series will be an anthology set-up and will focus on those shorter stories within the universe that could not be justified inclusion in any of the current Walking Dead spinoffs or that were not quite enough to base an entire limited series such as AMC did with The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Tales of The Walking Dead greenlit for 2022 premiere date

AMC has confirmed via a press release that each episode will run for approximately an hour each and focus “on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series.”

Channing Powell, who has previously written and produced for The Walking Dead will act as showrunner for Tales of the Walking Dead.

“This series, more than any other in the Walking Dead Universe, runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we’ve told before,” TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple said. “I’m thrilled to be Channing’s consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV.”

Channing also announced that he was excited to work within the universe of which he was such a big fan.

“I started as a fan of ‘The Walking Dead’ and have ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spinoffs,” Channing stated, according to Deadline.

Tales of the Walking Dead will run with a limited first season of only six episodes and production will begin early in 2022. This confirms what Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman, had stated earlier in the year.

Dan McDermott, who is the president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios also released the following statement detailing further information on the new series.

“The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans. We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.”

AMC also released the following poster that announced viewers will be able to tune into the first season next year.

The universe is getting bigger… Tales of The Walking Dead coming in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PNNmn9WF5m — FearTWD (@FearTWD) October 12, 2021

What can viewers expect to see in Tales of the Walking Dead?

Even before the official announcement was made, there has been plenty of speculation regarding what stories and characters may be included in this anthology series.

The Walking Dead executive producer, Gale Anne Hurd, has already given some clues and suggested that the series could return to some much-loved but long-gone characters in order to check out their backstories.

At the time that Hurd made this suggestion, the likes of the plane crash at the start of The Walking Dead: World Beyond was included as something to possibly be explored.

In addition to that, there was also the potential to bring back Abraham (Michal Cudlitz) and explore the story where he and Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) from Fear the Walking Dead crossed paths.

However, there are plenty of stories that could potentially be explored in Tales of the Walking Dead that involved already established characters — as well as those we are yet to meet.

Tales of the Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC in 2022.