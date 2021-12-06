The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Did Jadis appear in Episode 10?

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis Stokes, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

The Season 2 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond has come and gone, answering some questions about the Civic Republic Military (CRM) and giving up some new ones regarding the canon of the Walking Dead universe.

But, what about Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh)?

Did she appear in Episode 10 (titled “The Last Night”)?

Did Jadis appear in Episode 10?

Considering Jadis is now fairly high up in the CRM hierarchy, she most definitely appeared in the Season 2 finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Last week saw her friend and mentor, Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick (Annet Mahendru), reveal herself as the person helping the uprising among the scientists. So, this week, the battle was on for Jadis to find Huck as well as stop the group who were intent on destroying the gas booked to destroy the remaining colony associated with the CRM.

Jadis jammed the radios in order to try and foil Huck’s group from fulfilling their plan. She also successfully located Huck and a battle between the pair ensued.

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes and Annet Mahendru as Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick, as seen in Episode 1o of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

Jadis finally got the upper hand, stabbing Huck and making mention of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), if only through her reference to saving an A by calling him a B.

Huck may have died during the Season 2 finale of TWD: World Beyond but she didn’t go out without a fight. Using a timer, she successfully managed to blow up all of the gas and saved the final colony in Portland.

When will Jadis next appear in the Walking Dead universe?

This seemed to conclude the Season 2 storyline nicely, however, there was more to come for Jadis. After the dust settled, she visited with Huck’s mother, Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond). While this may have seemed like a friendly thing to do, viewers have learned that Jadis will not allow anything to get in the way of her steadfast belief that the CRM is the last bastion of civilization

As pointed out by TV Line, Jadis was actually there to arrest Elizabeth for treason.

Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek and Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

Elizabeth tried to argue the case, pulling in the big guns and mentioning Major General Beales, a major character who has not yet been seen in World Beyond. However, Jadis announced that it was Beales himself that signed the arrest warrant.

So, what does this mean for Jadis moving forward in the Walking Dead universe?

With Jadis now moving up the line in regards to the CRM hierarchy, the door is open for her to appear anywhere within the Walking Dead universe.

Season 2 of World Beyond is the last for the limited series, so there is no chance for her to return to this storyline. However, there are plenty of other options.

Potentially, she could return to The Walking Dead or, more likely, Fear the Walking Dead. In addition to this, it seems highly likely that she will show up in The Walking Dead movies being developed by AMC, particularly if the theory involving Rick Grimes being Beales is true.

Of course, viewers will now have to wait until new episodes air in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently available to watch on AMC and Amazon Prime.