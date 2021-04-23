Andrew Lincoln gives update on The Walking Dead movies and possible Season 11 appearance

Andrew Lincoln starred as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes in nine seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead before bowing out, has given fans further clues about the upcoming trio of movies based on Rick’s journey.

In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Rick was injured pretty badly, and his friends thought he had been killed when he orchestrated an explosion at a bridge. However, viewers knew the true story.

Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), a member of the Civic Republic Military group (CRM), had Rick rescued by helicopter and flown away to safety.

Since then, the character has not returned to the hit zombie apocalypse series. However, Rick’s girlfriend, Michonne (Danai Gurira), has discovered some of the truth and is currently searching for him.

What happened to him after the rescue will be one of the things explored in what is expected to be a trio of movies.

When will filming begin on The Walking Dead movies?

Speaking to GamesRadar, Lincoln revealed that while production has not yet commenced, it likely will soon.

“I’m not filming at the moment,” Lincoln said.

“I’m still very much in lockdown. We’re very excited about how, at the first available opportunity, we’re going to go into production.”

Once again, Lincoln has hinted at a spring start for filming on The Walking Dead movies.

“There’s talk of it being spring,” Lincoln revealed before adding, “I can’t wait to get those cowboy boots.”

Previously, back in February, he had stated the same thing. Although, at the time, he also suggested that it might be as last as summer before production got underway.

Lincoln also confirmed that Rick would appear in more than one of the movies already planned.

“I have signed for more than one film,” he stated before adding that further news will be revealed in the coming months.

Will Rick return to The Walking Dead TV series in Season 11?

Many fans want to know whether Rick will appear in the final season of The Walking Dead, set to premiere on August 22.

It has not yet finished filming.

“That’s a very good question,” Lincoln said when questioned about returning to AMC’s television series.

“The easy answer is I have no idea. I don’t think it’s written yet, but I would never say never to that because everybody that’s still doing the TV show are dear friends, and it’s an extraordinary feat that they’re still going and making this beautiful and ground-breaking show that still resonates with the world.”

The chief content officer for The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple, has already confirmed that Lincoln will not be present in the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which deals directly with the group that saved Rick.

However, there hasn’t been any official word on the original TV show.

This means fans will likely have to wait until further news arrives regarding Season 11 of The Walking Dead to find out more.

As yet, no premiere date has been set for The Walking Dead movie.