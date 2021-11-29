The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Did Jadis appear in Episode 9?

Annet Mahendru as Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick and Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, as seen in Episode 9 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

With AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond about to conclude, things are certainly intensifying regarding the Civic Republic Military (CRM) and those who oppose them.

Episode 9 gave viewers some further information about why exactly the CRM would voluntarily choose to annihilate 100,000 in a post-apocalyptic world — particularly considering this group is intent on saving mankind.

Did Jadis appear in Episode 9?

Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) certainly did appear in Episode 9 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

She was the one who gave up the information to Iris’ (Aliyah Royale) group about why nearly everyone at the Omaha Safe-Zone and the Nebraska Campus Colony was killed.

As Comic Book explains, the CRM decided that these colonies were no longer considered to be self-sustaining and that they were merely giving everyone a humane death rather than letting them all starve or die from disease.

“Two years ago, the CRM’s modeling revealed that the Alliance would soon become a drain on the Civic Republic’s resources. Omaha, the Campus Colony, Portland had become too reliant,” Jadis said.

“They’d never be fully self-sustaining. It was only a matter of time before thousands faced a famine of devastating proportions. At best, those thousands would have died slowly. At worst, disease and conflict would have spread through the Civic Republic itself, and then? The light of the world — extinguished forever. Death wins.”

However, she did admit that those considered “important” along with approximately 10,000 were saved before the places were destroyed.

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

When will Jadis next appear in TWD: World Beyond?

Next week’s episode of TWD: World Beyond is not only the Season 2 finale but it is the final episode ever for the show, which was always billed as a limited series.

Considering how big of a role Jadis is now playing in the series, she will definitely make an appearance in the finale and the trailer confirms that.

She is currently trying to track down the scientists who escaped and, considering Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick (Annet Mahendru) also found the hidden gas canisters, it is expected that things could get explosive when the show returns on Sunday night.

Along with Jadis appearing in the Season 2 finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, it is suspected that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will also make a cameo in the final episode. This was due to his name being listed on IMDb. This has since been removed but many viewers suspect that Major General Beales ( a character that has not yet appeared in World Beyond) might be Rick.

However, until the episode airs, fans will just have to speculate on exactly what will go down.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.