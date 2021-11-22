The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Did Jadis appear in Episode 8?

Pollyanna McIntosh stars as Jadis Stokes, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Chip Jackson

Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) storyline in The Walking Dead: World Beyond continues to intensify.

Having appeared originally in AMC’s original series, The Walking Dead, the character now plays a pivotal role in its spinoff series based around the secretive group called the Civic Republic Military (CRM to most people, or just CR to those in TWD: World Beyond).

Did Jadis appear in Episode 7?

Jadis definitely appeared in Episode 7 of World Beyond.

Her role certainly upped a notch or two as she tried to work out just how far “the rot” was inside the scientific community after Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) alerted his colleagues that the CRM has a nefarious ulterior motive.

After Jadis couldn’t locate Leo, a facility-wide lockdown is enforced — which is exactly what Leo wanted as it meant they could be contained in a secure location for long enough that they could tunnel out through the abandoned mine shafts below the building and escape safely.

While all of this was going on, Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick (Annet Mahendru) was walking the fine line between helping Leo’s group and still staying close to Jadis in order to avoid suspicion and continue to learn new information about the CRM’s next moves.

Jadis also had a run-in with a member of Indira’s (Anna Khaja) group after they learned that she was not only sick and receiving help from the CRM but that she planned to lead her group away from the area after also learning of just how dangerous the CRM truly is.

Brody (Lee Spencer) alerted the CRM to what was going on and nearly got all of his community slaughtered because of this. However, Huck ended up killing Brody and swinging it around to suit her narrative rather than have him reveal that she was also involved in the deception.

When will Jadis next appear in TWD: World Beyond?

The trailer for Episode 9 confirms that Jadis will appear in the next installment of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

As yet, no promotional images for Episode 9 have been released and this has some fans wondering what will happen that warrants no images being shared yet. Normally, AMC shares at least a few stills from the episode soon after each new episode airs.

Some fans are even wondering if this delay might have something to do with the fact that Andrew Lincoln’s name has appeared on IMDb for the Episode 10 line-up.

Fans of The Walking Dead will remember Lincoln as playing Rick Grimes. Rick was rescued by Jadis from certain death in Season 9 of the original series and has not been seen yet. However, it seems likely that he is still somehow associated with the CRM.

As to how this all plays out remains to be seen and viewers will likely just have to wait until Episode 9 airs in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.