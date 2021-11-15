The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Did Jadis appear in Episode 7?

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes and Annet Mahendru as Huck, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

With Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) first serious appearance in AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond last week, viewers are keen to know whether she turned up again on Sunday night.

As a member of the Civic Republic Military, Jadis turned up in Episode 6 and it was discovered that she and Jennifer ‘Huck’ Mallick (Annet Mahendru) had a long friendship.

However, considering Huck is now working against the CRM, it means they are on opposing sides. The question remains, though, does Jadis realize this?

Did Jadis appear in Episode 7?

After a small introduction in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Jadis made a much more substantial entry in Sunday night’s episode.

With the discovery that Huck is her friend, it was also noted that Jadis had been instructed by Huck’s mother, Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), to make sure that Huck was still fit to serve.

Episode 7 gave Jadis the perfect opportunity to do this when the missing vial was discovered and linked back to Dr. Lyla Bellshaw (Natalie Gold) and Leopold Bennett (Joe Holt).

Previously, in TWD: World Beyond, this vial had been stolen from a lab during a staged blackout. Lyla and Leo were both questioned regarding the vial’s location and, in the process, Jadis uncovered the fact the pair were covering for each other. This was done with the assistance of Huck.

Annet Mahendru as Huck, Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, and Joe Holt as Leo, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

In the end, Lyla tried to save Leo by revealing to him, in front of Jadis and Huck, what she was doing in the lab and how she was trying to cure mankind of the zombie virus.

However, Jadis used this against Lyla and helped to prove to Elizabeth Kublek that her daughter was still on the side of the CRM. She did this by forcing Huck to unleash an undead test subject on her while Jadis looked on.

Leo is expected to fill in Lyla’s position now that she is gone.

Natalie Gold as Lyla and Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC/Steve Swisher

When will Jadis next appear in TWD: World Beyond?

Considering what went down in Episode 7 of World Beyond, it seems likely that Jadis will now appear in every episode until the end of the series.

She may have managed to prove to Huck’s mother that she can be trusted, however, there is still a bigger threat by way of what Leo and his family now know. This is revealed in the new trailer for Episode 8.

In it, Jadis orders a full lockdown of the facility after questioning just how much Leo may have revealed to his daughters about the super-secret work he is now involved in.

However, the clip reveals that Leo has told more than just Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale). In fact, he has already alerted some scientists about what is really going on.

As to how all of this pans out remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.