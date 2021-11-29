The Walking Dead: World Beyond theory: Dr. Edwin Jenner to appear in final episode

Noah Emmerich stars as Dr. Edwin Jenner in Season 1 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

As The Walking Dead: World Beyond marches toward its final episode ever, there is some speculation as to who will turn up in the limited series.

Already, Andrew Lincoln’s name has been thrown about as making a cameo role. But now, another name has been suggested: Dr. Edwin Jenner.

Who is Dr. Edwin Jenner?

Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) may have only featured in two episodes across the Walking Dead universe but it was a pretty significant role.

He was the doctor that Rick’s group encountered when they traveled to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) way back in the first season of The Walking Dead.

Rick’s group had been hopeful that the CDC would give them shelter and some further information about what was going on. However, that was not to be the case.

Instead, Jenner was the sole survivor. Sure, he was still researching what had caused the zombie apocalypse but the building he was in was set to explode in order to destroy all of the dangerous bacteria and diseases contained within it.

Initially, it seemed like Rick’s entire group would perish until Rick used a grenade to break their way out of the CDC.

Before that, Jenner had imparted some valuable information.

“It’s in our blood, we’re all carriers,” Jenner told Rick.

It was at this point that it was confirmed for viewers that everyone was infected with the zombie infection and that death would cause reanimation — regardless of whether or not you had been bitten.

Noah Emmerich as Dr. Edwin Jenner and Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC

Noah Emmerich listed as a cast member for final episode

While there has been no indication that Jenner was set to appear in the final installment of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a cast listing on IMDb has gotten fans excited.

Noah Emmerich’s name appears at the very bottom of the listing, as does his character name, Dr. Edwin Jenner.

Screen capture of Noah Emmerich’s appearance in the Season 2 finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: IMDb

Now, considering Jenner died in Season 1 of The Walking Dead, it is not likely this character will be returning in person. Alternatively, archival footage could be included in the episode.

If this is the case, it might give viewers further insight into his studies as a virologist during his time at the CDC.

While this is exciting news, viewers are advised that such a listing on IMDb be taken with some skepticism as well. The website is a little like Wikipedia in that there are multiple authors for the site and people can request to become an author fairly easily as well.

In addition to this, there are no official promotional stills for this character yet, nor does he appear in the trailer for Episode 10.

It also needs to be noted that previously Andrew Lincoln’s name appeared listed for this episode and has since been taken down. It is unclear why this happened and no official statement has been made by AMC on the matter.

It is possible that the name being listed was a mistake and has since been removed. Alternatively, AMC could have removed it because it was a huge spoiler for the episode.

However, until the Season 2 finale of The Walking Dead World Beyond finally airs on Sunday night, viewers will have to wait and speculate on whether or not either of these characters will appear in Episode 10.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.