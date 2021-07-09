The Walking Dead: AMC teases fans with another ‘The Beginning of the End’ trailer for Season 11

Commonwealth guards, as seen in the trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Not to be confused with the “End is the Beginning” slogan from Fear the Walking Dead, AMC has released a new teaser to their official Twitter account for the final installment of their original series, The Walking Dead.

Similar in style to the Season 11 clip released last week, the new trailer gives viewers a frenetic pace that includes a variety of scenes from upcoming storylines.

The Beginning of the End trailer for Season 11 gives plenty of clues

The new clip for Season 11 of The Walking Dead runs in at only 15 seconds. However, every single snippet is a tease of what fans can expect to see when the series returns for its final extended on August 22.

Opening with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), images of Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Juanita “Princess” Sanchez (Paola Lazaro), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) quickly follow. These characters are all currently being held by the Commonwealth after Eugene set out on a mission to meet up with Stephanie, with whom he had previously had radio contact.

For fans of the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, there are several instances of new footage, including Mercer (Michael James Shaw). He is the de facto head of the Commonwealth Military and is differentiated from them by way of a bright orange guard outfit.

Various flashes of what appear to be scenes involving the Commonwealth quickly follow.

The group is also seen in a caged area looking in the same direction; it is possible that guards from the Commonwealth — or Mercer himself — are approaching.

‘Whispers into screams’ is written on a wall in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

The Whisperers are mentioned

One intriguing shot shows some graffiti on a wall. “Silence the Whispers” features, but the first two words have been crossed out with pink spray paint. This references the Whisperers, who featured as the antagonists in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Using the same color, someone has written “into screams” below it, indicating a new terrifying message has been made from the old one.

Along with this, the full message previously teased in the last trailer has also been revealed.

“If there is a God, he will have to beg for my forgiveness,” the writing states.

Grafitti featured in the trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Graffiti has already featured in the previous Season 11 teaser. Some viewers have made reference to the fact the writing looks similar to the graffiti seen in AMC’s companion program, Fear the Walking Dead.

And with this trailer being titled “The Beginning of the End,” further comparisons might be made. However, considering that Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the final installment for this series, it could entirely be a coincidence as well.

New character? As seen in the Season 11 teaser for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Is a new character introduced?

Along with more footage of Mercer and the Commonwealth Military, a new character might have also been introduced. A woman is shown looking over one shoulder as she enters a room. She looks nervous as she does so.

As yet, it is unclear who this person is, but they are dressed in a summer dress, indicating that this might actually be a flashback scene to before the zombie apocalypse.

There is plenty more to be gleaned from the Season 11 trailer and fans of The Walking Dead — particularly those who read the comics — will likely have plenty to say about it in the coming days.

11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.



The Beginning of the End.#TWD returns August 22nd. pic.twitter.com/5hi55ru4Vv — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 8, 2021

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.