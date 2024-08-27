The View’s Sara Haines shares a ‘pivotal moment’ related to her eating disorder

It seems Sara Haines has not slowed down this summer at all, even though The View is on hiatus until September 3, 2024.

The View is moving to a new building and will return with new shows in September for Season 28 after a decade in its old building.

September 3, 2024, isn’t the first show they will film, although it will be the first one with the co-stars live and ready to discuss this heated political season.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Sara Haines and the other ladies will not be included in a test show on August 29. The crew needs time to work out all the kinks before the season begins.

During these off-hours, Sara stopped her vacation to record a podcast by Erin Washington, a body image coach.

Sara shared a ‘pivotal moment’ she had with her eating disorder

Even though Joy Behar has shaded Sara about being in therapy, she is always happy to talk about her struggles if it means helping others.

Sara shared about her eating disorder during a podcast, thErinpy with Erin Washington, titled TV host Sara Haines on her journey to a seat at the table of ABC’s The View (Part 1).

Sara has accomplished something that few get to do: she sits at the table on The View and can share her voice with the world.

Sara is confident enough to speak out about what she calls failing and regrets not trying more than actually failing.

On this therapy podcast, Sara spoke out about her eating disorder during her childhood.

Sara shared that she had a “major eating disorder” and wanted to share about what she called a “pivotal moment” during this eating disorder.

Sara took time out of her family vacation to speak out about the time her mom said that her shorts made her look big. She described that time as the first time she was really aware of her body.

The confrontation with her mom led to some severe problems where Sara was starving herself and what she called a “major eating disorder.”

Once, during volleyball, her coach wanted to put her in, but she fainted because she had not eaten. After being asked about her eating habits by her coach and being told she could not watch her weight so seriously and play well, she had a “pivotal moment” in her eating disorder.

She said that day, “I’m not giving up excellence in sports,” and changed her eating habits before playing sports. She would punish herself with food and then starve herself, but would never punish herself before a game again.

Sara is always upbeat despite fighting her eating disorder

Sara has admittedly fought hard during her eating-disordered-filled life and remains upbeat and happy.

Sara may have no problem with her hard-hitting political stance on The View, but she ministers to her fans on Instagram during her downtime.

Time and again, she posts happy thoughts or phrases to make her fans’ day better.

Recently, she posted a photo of herself wearing a hat that said, “I hope something good happens to you today.”

Keep up the excellent work, Sara! Your fans look forward to seeing your happy adages on Instagram.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.