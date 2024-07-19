The View fans are asking Sara Haines how this ‘first’ is possible for her

Each of the ladies on The View is so educated and well-traveled that finding something “first” is rare for most of them.

Recently, Sara Haines shared something she had never done on her social media, and fans immediately responded with amazement.

Sara is busy raising her family with her husband, Max Shifrin, so she has to share when she finds herself someplace new with a group of friends.

The View has been showing prerecorded episodes near the end of the week, so all the ladies have extra time off to do side projects like Sara’s What Would You Do guest hosting.

During one of these outings, Sara and a few friends were hungry and needed a pick-me-up, so they decided to try a new restaurant, one Sara’d never been to before.

Sara shared on Instagram that she was at a Waffle House for the first time in her life, and fans couldn’t get over that.

Sara revealed she had never been to a Waffle House, and fans went wild

Sara captioned an Instagram post, “Baby’s 1st trip to Waffle House (the baby is me) … but seriously, why has no one told me about this place before? so good!”

Sara is in her forties, 46 years old, to be exact, and Scrapehero confirms that there are 2010 Waffle Houses in twenty-five states, so for her to have never eaten at one is impressive.

Fans are always quick to speak up to Sara when they think something is off, such as her wearing too much makeup, or when they believe that she and Sunny Hostin are flirting with guests, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Fans could not believe Sara had never eaten at a Waffle House. One said, “OMG, how is that possible?!?!” Another asked what Sara was doing and said she had “never been to a Waffle House.”

Other fans shared how eating at the Waffle House is a Southern thing with “the best food.”

A fan shared that they have a “waffle & bacon” at least once a week and wanted to hear about Sara’s experience at one.

Fans cannot believe Sara Haines has never been to a Waffle House. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

After learning Sara had never been to Waffle House, one fan asked about other equally excellent restaurants: “Please tell me you’ve been to IHOP and Denny’s.”

One fan quipped, “You gotta hang with the crew more.” Another mentioned having a waffle, “scattered, smothered and covered,” and one last fan asked if Sara had tried the grits.

Fans react to Sara Haines revealing she’s never been to a Waffle House. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Exciting news for The View as they celebrate a significant milestone

The View has aired 6,000 shows and to celebrate, they decided to send an audience member on a beautiful trip for two.

One audience member will cruise to Antarctica with a companion to celebrate 6,000 shows.

National Geographic Expeditions and Lindblad Expeditions teamed together to provide the lucky winners with a luxury cruise.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.