The Rookie Season 7 trailer teases bad guys, bonding, and burning questions

In less than a month, The Rookie will return after a very long hiatus between seasons.

The good news is that once The Rookie Season 7 premieres, new episodes will mostly air straight through until the finale in May.

There will be a couple of short breaks but no lengthy time off for the hit ABC drama.

Fans of The Rookie got a bit of a teaser for the upcoming season this week.

While seeing what’s in store for the Mid-Wilshire team was great, the trailer doesn’t give away any spoilers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The footage also leaves The Rookie fans with some burning questions that are looming from Season 6.

The Rookie Season 7 trailer teases bad guys and bonding

John (Nathan Fillion) is back patrolling the streets of Los Angeles with his rookie, Celina (Lisseth Chavez). After taking down a bad guy, John dishes out more advice to Celina, telling her to “work smarter, not harder.”

Bad guys are, of course, the name of the game on The Rookie. Thanks to Tim (Eric Winter), we know the LAPD is on the hunt for some serious criminals.

It’s all hands on deck for the case, as Nyla (Mekia Cox) is by his side as they move in on their mark. Several action-packed scenes are featured, letting The Rookie fans know the drama is on point.

Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) informs somebody, presumably a new recruit, that being a cop is “stressful 24/7.” Nyla also shares some words of wisdom with Angela (Alyssa Diaz) about how “you never really stop being a rookie.”

The bond between the Mid-Wilshire gang is also prominent. However, the video definitely focuses on the action involving the cops.

We are left with some burning questions that we hope will be answered early in the season.

The teaser for The Rookie Season 7 brings up burning questions

One of those questions is whether Lucy and Tim will find their way back together. The Rookie fans will probably be waiting a while for that answer, so don’t expect a resolution when the show returns.

The footage also did not address or hint at what happened to Aaron (Tru Valentino). Tru broke his silence this summer to confirm reports he had left The Rookie.

Unlike with the Tim and Lucy situation, we will have answers about Aaron in the premiere. Two new rookies are joining the Mid-Wilshire crew for Season 7 to help fill the void left by Aaron.

The new trailer comes hot on the heels of news reported by Monsters and Critics that another The Rookie spin-off is in the works. Obviously, that wasn’t mentioned in the footage, but it does beg the question of whether the new show will be teased in Season 7.

Be sure to tune in to find out the answers to these questions and more.

The Rookie Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c on ABC.