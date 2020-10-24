The Republic of Sarah Season 1 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The CW is presenting a new series in the 2020-21 season, and for a change, this one is not based on a previous series or a spin-off of another show.

The Republic of Sarah is a drama that will come to The CW about the town of Greylock, New Hampshire, and how it is upended when a valuable mineral used in tech is discovered under the town.

However, one mining company plans to flatten the entire town to get the minerals, and a rebellious teenager named Sarah leads the fight to save her town.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about The Republic of Sarah Season 1.

This article provides everything that is known about The Republic of Sarah Season 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

What is Season 1 of The Republic of Sarah about?

In January 2020, The CW gave a pilot order to The Republic of Sarah.

Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) helped launch the series, and it came from CBS TV Studios. Elementary writer Jeffrey Paul King serves as the showrunner and creator, and it stars Stella Baker.

According to Deadline, The Republic of Sarah is said to have a Northern Exposure feel to the story.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Northern Exposure was a comedy-drama about the eccentric people of a small town in Alaska that aired for six seasons and won several awards during its run.

The CW liked what they saw, and in May, they ordered The Republic of Sarah for a full season along with fellow rookie series Kung Fu.

Here is the logline for The Republic of Sarah:

“Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.”

Release date latest: When does The Republic of Sarah Season 1 come out?

The Republic of Sarah had its production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic that raged worldwide.

At the moment, there is no release date for The Republic of Sarah. The rest of The CW schedule will launch in January 2021, but this new series is not on that list.

Instead, The Republic of Sarah and fellow newcomer Kung Fu have been listed as “midseason” premieres.

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 cast updates

Stella Baker (Tell Me Your Secrets) joined The Republic of Sarah in February as the lead character, Sarah.

Sarah is described as friendly, fiercely loyal, and always willing to lend a hand. Although hesitant to be in the spotlight, Sarah finds the courage to step up and fight back against an external force that threatens to destroy her beloved community.

In March, Luke Mitchell (The Code) signed on as Sarah’s brother Danny.

He is described as a brilliant young lawyer representing the mining company that wishes to destroy Greylock. Danny must confront his own deep emotional scars as his trip home brings him face to face with the ghosts of his past.

A trio of actresses signed onto The Republic of Sarah in March.

Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) plays Maya. After her mother’s imprisonment in Los Angeles, Maya is sent to Greylock to live with her estranged father. She struggles to adapt to life in rural New England, but with some help from her mentor, Sarah, she takes the first steps toward finding herself in her new home.

Nia Holloway (Hawaii Five-O) will portray Amy/AJ. Sarcastic and cynical, AJ is Sarah’s roommate and longtime friend. They are always there for one another, which makes her an obvious choice to join Sarah’s campaign for independence.

Hope Lauren (from Supergirl) is Corinne. A bubbly girl next door, Corinne is Sarah’s devoted best friend. She’s fun, friendly, and quick with a laugh… but the claws come out the moment somebody she cares about is threatened.

Three more actors joined on later in March.

Landry Bender (Looking for Alaska) will play Bella (fka Phoebe). Preppy and composed, Bella is the daughter of Greylock’s mayor and one of Sarah’s students.

Ian Duff (New Amsterdam) is Grover, a damaged knockout who works at the local diner. His straightforward, blue-collar charm has made a favorite among Greylock’s citizens – including Sarah, who has long harbored a crush on Grover.

Forrest Goodluck (The Miseducation of Cameron Post) is Tyler, a thoughtful, introspective kid who wears his heart on his sleeve. Still, he also can be incredibly tough thanks to a difficult childhood growing up on a Native American reservation.

The CW has yet to announce when The Republic of Sarah Season 1 will premiere.