Supergirl Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Supergirl started life on CBS before moving over to The CW as a part of the Arrowverse, making it the first female-led series in that batch of DC television shows.

Since that time, actress Melissa Benoist has taken Supergirl to great heights, introducing one of the best versions of Superman and tying into the other shows in annual crossover events.

Now, with the 2020-21 season upon us, there is good news and bad news about the next season of Supergirl.

Here is everything we know about Supergirl Season 6 so far.

This article provides everything that is known about Supergirl Season 6 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Supergirl?

In January, The CW announced a widespread renewal of its scripted shows. This included all the Arrowverse shows except for Arrow which was already scheduled to end with last season.

For the Arrowverse, The CW renewed the following shows for new seasons: Black Lightning (Season 4), DC’S Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6), The Flash (Season 7), Supergirl (Season 6), and Batwoman (Season 2).

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” Pedowitz said at the time.

However, in September, the good news turned into disappointing news for Supergirl fans.

Variety reported that the sixth season of Supergirl will be the show’s last.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” said actress Mellisa Benoist. “I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Release date latest: When does Supergirl Season 6 come out?

Supergirl Season 6 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down movie and TV show production across the world.

However, the good news is that the show is shot in Vancouver. Since the pandemic was better controlled in Canada than in the United States, production on Supergirl returned in late September.

With 20 episodes of the final season to come, expect Supergirl to return around January 2021. That is when The CW plans to launch most of its shows for the new season.

Supergirl Season 6 cast updates

Mellisa Benoist will return in her role as Supergirl for the final sixth season of the series.

Joining her are Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, and David Harewood.

There is also a good chance that Jon Cryer could return as Lex Luther for the final season.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and Rob Wright executive produce Supergirl.

Supergirl Season 6 spoilers

Supergirl Season 5 was forced to end earlier than expected since production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to actor Jon Cryer, who plays Lex Luthor in the series, parts of the original finale were filmed and used, but whole new scenes were written around them to create the new season finale.

The finale also showed that Lex Luthor was defeated at that time, which surprised the actor.

“The way my character was thwarted now doesn’t happen anymore,” Cryer said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!'”

So, what does this mean for Supergirl Season 6?

It sounds like Supergirl is not finished with Lex Luthor yet, and that is a good thing since Cryer was a joy to watch as the evil criminal mastermind.

Meanwhile, fans need to keep in mind another good aspect set to arrive during the final season of Supergirl.

A new show is coming for the Arrowverse called Superman and Lois which focuses on Supergirl’s cousin, Superman, and newspaper reporter Lois Lane. Expect Lex Luthor to also play a role in that series and for Supergirl to possibly still pop up again in guest spots on the new series.

Season 6 should also focus on Alex Danvers (Supergirl’s sister), who took on a new role as a masked vigilante in the Season 5 finale. It also looks like J’onn J’onzz (Martian Manhunter) will start a romantic relationship with White Martian resistance leader M’Gann M’orzz.

As for other characters, expect a strong return for Lena Luthor and her partnership with Brainiac-5 and Dreamer as they work to face whatever challenges might be coming up in the explosive final season of Supergirl.

The CW has yet to announce when Supergirl Season 6 will premiere.