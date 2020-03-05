Melissa Benoist pregnant: Supergirl shares huge news with fans

Actress Melissa Benoist is pregnant!

Taking to her Twitter account, Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist let fans know that she is pregnant.

No, this is not a drill! And no, they aren’t welcoming a new puppy to the family.

Benoist confirmed that she has a bun in the oven and shared a fun photo with Christopher Wood on Instagram.

As shown below, Benoist can be seen holding up a tiny shirt as she enjoys the big moment with Wood and her dogs.

Take a look:

It was just recently that Benoist was celebrating her show, Supergirl, reaching 100 episodes. As shown in the photo below, she enjoyed a moment on the set with actor Thomas Patrick Lennon.

Benoist and Woods also took the time to share a post about how important they feel the current election season is for the country.

On March 3, they posted on Instagram that they had made sure to vote all the way from Canada.

Melissa Benoist in action

Benoist has been acting for a while now, even though she is now best known for playing Kara Danvers on Supergirl. The show continues to do well for her and the character has appeared on crossover episodes of Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Having Supergirl as a guest star during Season 1 of Batwoman was also a big deal.

Other acting stops have included episodes of Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Benoist also had a starring role as Marley Rose for several seasons of the hit show Glee on FOX.

She has also appeared in several films over the years, including Whiplash, The Longest Ride, Patriot’s Day, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

When her time finally comes to an end being one of the darlings of DC television shows, it will be no surprise if she moves on to even bigger things.

For now, though, Benoist is going to start focusing on the short-term future, which includes becoming a mother in 2020.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood

Benoist and Wood announced their marriage in November and it appears that they are working quickly at creating a family.

Many fans of Benoist will learn the great news about the baby this week and it is going to become a countdown until the big day where she gives birth. It will also be exciting to see if she goes on any of the daily talk shows to speak about the great news.