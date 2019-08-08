Supergirl will reportedly guest in Batwoman season 1

The first season of Batwoman will tell the story of how Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) becomes the titular superhero. And now it looks like she’ll be getting an assist from a super-friend.

A report from FandomWire claims that Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will be stopping by the newest Arrowverse series at some point during its first season. The visit will possibly help build towards the season’s highly anticipated Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” although no further details were provided.

Kate Kane and her superhero alter-ego were introduced during last season’s crossover “Elseworlds,” and fans immediately noticed the connection between Batwoman and Supergirl.

Producers already teased that the connection will deepen during “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” however, this report suggests the two heroes will have even more time to bond.

Batwoman the series will predate “Elseworlds,” which was supposedly the first time Supergirl, Green Arrow, and The Flash met Batwoman. So where Supergirl’s visit fits in the timeline is still an open question.

If Supergirl stops by Batwoman prior to this season’s crossover event perhaps that means that at some point in its first few episodes the series will wrap up its origin story and start to tackle events post-Elseworlds.

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, followed by Supergirl at 9/8c. Both shows premiere on October 6.