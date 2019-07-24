Friendship blossoms between Batwoman and Supergirl in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Batwoman and her alter-ego Kate Kane made their first appearances on last season’s Arrowverse crossover, Elseworlds. One of the things fans loved most about the introduction of the new superhero was her interaction with Supergirl, whose self-titled show is now going into its fifth season.

Now, ComicBook.com reports that Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries revealed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con that the friendship between the two characters will continue to develop in this season’s crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Dries shared, “We’re going to see that bond evolve into a Kate/Kara friendship.”

Clearly, that means Supergirl and Batwoman will once again cross paths during the crossover, although how and how much time there will be to develop a Kate/Kara friendship is anyone’s guess.

The five-night Crisis on Infinite Earths is already stuffed with the return of characters like Superman and Lois Lane. The crossover is shaping up to be packed with excitement — and based on the comments about the friendship between Kara and Kate, it could have some great character moments too.

Dries also cautioned that although Kate Kane is the first lesbian superhero, her sexuality is only part of the character.

“What’s important to us is Kate being gay is just another one of her traits,” Dries said. “And we’re not going to make it that huge in the story apart from the fact that when she falls in love, it’s with a woman.”

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, followed by Supergirl at 9/8c. Both shows premiere on October 6.