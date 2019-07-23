Arrowverse: Elizabeth Tulloch to appear as Lois Lane and other “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover news

Lois Lane, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, was introduced in last season’s Arrowverse crossover event “Elseworlds.” Entertainment Weekly reports that the intrepid journalist will return in this season’s upcoming crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

It was previously announced that Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman will also appear in the crossover. In “Elseworlds,” Clark and Lois announced they would temporarily move to Argo City, the last remaining piece of Krypton because Lois was pregnant and they wanted their child to be born away from Earth.

Well, the new crossover happens a year later, so the return of both characters means they’ll be accompanied by a new character: their child.

There is speculation that the Arrowverse could follow DC Comics and have Lois and Clark’s baby be a boy named Jon Kent.

Kingdom Come Superman

Hoechlin will be one of two Supermans appearing in the crossover. Legends of Tomorrow regular Brendan Routh will be reprising his role from 2006’s Superman Returns.

In “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” however, Routh will play the Kingdom Come version of Superman, an older superhero who retreats to the Fortress of Solitude when his faith in humanity is shaken, according to Comicbook.com.

The news was announced during a surprise appearance by Routh during the Arrow panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Crossover Villain

The crossover will also include the villain Pariah, who will be played by none other than The Flash star Tom Cavanagh, according to We Got This Covered.

Cavanagh has already played a number of versions of Harrison Wells as well as the Reverse-Flash, so this will be another character to add to his Arrowverse repertoire.

Pariah, a minion of the Anti-Monitor, was a key character in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comics and looks to be just as pivotal in the Arrowverse event.