Arrowverse: Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh will both play Superman in Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover

Tyler Hoechlin is Superman on the CW’s Arrowverse, periodically suiting up to help his cousin Supergirl or participate in an Arrowverse crossover event. However, in this upcoming season’s Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, he won’t be the only Superman to appear.

Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 movie Superman Returns, will also play the Man of Steel, according to Deadline. The two actors will play the character in different time frames.

Routh is already a prominent member of the Arrowverse. He stars on Legends of Tomorrow as Ray Palmer/The Atom.

In Crisis on Infinite Earths, Routh will reprise his role as Clark Kent and his alter-ego Superman. He’ll also play his Legends of Tomorrow character.

Routh posted the news to his Instagram account. “Honored, humbled, grateful, and still pinching myself,” he commented. “Excited to share the screen w/ @tylerhoechlin & bring two Superman to life.”

Routh sprang onto the Hollywood scene when he landed the starring role in Superman Returns. It was supposed to be a revival of the comic book film franchise and the first of a series of movies. But it disappointed at the box office and a follow-up film didn’t happen.

Routh has continued to work steadily since then. Today he’s best known for his work as the Arrowverse’s Ray Palmer since originating the role on Arrow in 2014.

It’s not known which episodes of the 5-episode crossover Hoechlin’s and Routh’s Supermans will appear. More details are expected to be revealed over the weekend during the Arrowverse’s panels at San Diego Comic-Con.