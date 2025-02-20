The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey gives contestant helpful advice during game: ‘You should change it’

Drew Carey’s valuable suggestions on The Price Is Right can help contestants achieve valuable wins.

The host might have recently saved one contestant from potentially losing a significant prize.

While on stage, she attempted to win a living room set but would need to conquer a particular game.

During the episode, Drew presented the Balance Game, which features a large scale on stage.

It also has the Drew Dollar, a chip featuring the host’s face. He handed one to the contestant for her to keep.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He explained that bags full of Drew Dollars were nearby. He placed a bag worth $360 on one side of the scale, tipping it down.

Drew gave helpful suggestions to a contestant during the Balance Game

According to the longtime game show’s host, the contestant would need to put the other bags, a $1,000 bag, $3,000 bag, and $5,000 bag on the scale as needed.

A large bag near model Rachel Reynolds represented the value of the new living room set the contestant was trying to win.

He explained that the contestant must place the correct two bags on the left side to balance the scale with Rachel’s large bag on the right side. Balancing it would win her the living room set.

The contestant went to the audience for help, as many shouted different ideas.

She picked up the $5,000 bag briefly but seemed to see someone in the audience tell her not to use that one.

“Can I put it back?” she asked Drew twice, and he confirmed that it was acceptable under the game’s rules.

“Absolutely. It’s not chess. You can touch a piece, take your finger off,” he said.

She placed the $3,000 bag on the scale to raise the price to $3,360. Drew informed her that “one more bag” was necessary on her side of the scale.

She lifted the $1,000 bag and placed it on the scale to make the price $4,360.

“Is that it?” Drew asked her, and she said she thought it was “$5,360.”

“Well, you should change it then,” he suggested to the contestant.

She removed the two bags and placed the $5,000 bag down to make it $5,360. However, she had to place one more bag. She chose the $1,000 bag.

TPIR model shared that Drew helps contestants ‘as much as he can get away with’

With a price on her side of $6,360, Rachel came over with her bag and placed it on the other side of the scale.

As the fancy music played, the scale started to move, with a big screen television and new living room furniture on the line.

Eventually, the scale stopped and was perfectly balanced as The Price Is Right bells continuously sounded to verify she’d won.

The contestant rushed over to hug James O’Halloran and sat on some new furniture she’d won.

Speaking of James, the model search winner previously shared helpful tips and tricks for contestants to win.

During an interview, James mentioned the importance of paying attention to both the audience and Drew, as they can often help immensely.

“[Drew] won’t tell you the answers, but he wants you to win. If you’re way off, he might go, ‘Could you repeat that?’ Just to give you another chance to maybe switch up your answer. Pay attention to Drew and the audience. He’ll help you as much as he can get away with,” James said.

That appeared to be the case with the recent contestant’s big win on the Balance Game, thanks to Drew’s helpful suggestions.

Next week, fans will see the helpful host and the rest of the game show’s crew celebrate their 10,000th episode with contestants vying for additional prizes.